Uganda Tourism Board Inaugurates New Board, Poised to Boost Tourism

Nestled in the heart of Kampala, the Mestil Hotel played host to a pivotal moment in Uganda's tourism landscape. The Minister of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities, Col (Rtd) Tom Butime, presided over the inauguration of the 5th board of Directors of the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB). Surrounded by an audience of esteemed industry professionals and government officials, the event bore witness to a collective determination to bolster Uganda's position as a prime tourism destination.

A Fresh Chapter: Uganda's Tourism Board

At the helm of the new UTB board stands Ms. Pearl Hoareau Kakooza, the incoming chairperson, succeeding Mr. Daudi Migereko. The appointment of Ms. Kakooza, a seasoned professional in the tourism sector, signifies a commitment to continuity and progress. Her vision for the board is rooted in enhancing Uganda's competitiveness, building upon the legacy left by her predecessor.

In his address, Minister Butime underscored the importance of unity and diligent promotional efforts. He emphasized the need to leverage Uganda's breathtaking beauty and hospitable population to capture a significant market share in tourism. The Minister also acknowledged the fierce competition from neighboring countries like Kenya and Tanzania, urging the new board to rise to the challenge.

Laying the Groundwork for a Thriving Tourism Economy

The UTB CEO, Ms. Lilly Ajarova, expressed gratitude for the foundation laid by the previous board. She emphasized the new board's role in positively impacting Uganda's economy, culture, and communities through tourism. "Sustainable tourism is not just a buzzword; it's a necessity," she said, highlighting the importance of balancing economic growth with environmental and social responsibility.

Outgoing chairperson, Mr. Daudi Migereko, echoed these sentiments. He called for improved follow-up and implementation to enhance competitiveness. His parting words served as a clarion call for the new board to build upon the successes of the past and strive for even greater heights.

A Diverse Board for a Diverse Nation

The new UTB board boasts a diverse roster of members from various sectors, including aviation, finance, planning, wildlife, and tourism. This diversity reflects Uganda's rich tapestry of cultures, landscapes, and industries. Each member brings unique insights and expertise, poised to contribute to the board's collective mission.

Their mandate is clear: market Uganda for tourism domestically and internationally, promote investment, and develop industry capacity. With the successful hosting of the NAM and G77 plus China summits under their belt, Uganda is well on its way to becoming a global tourism powerhouse.

As the new board embarks on its three-year tenure, it carries with it the hopes and aspirations of a nation. With unity, diligence, and a shared vision, they are set to redefine Uganda's place in the world of tourism. The 'Pearl of Africa' is ready to shine brighter than ever before.