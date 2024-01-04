en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Affairs

U.S. Spokesperson Addresses Developments in the Middle East

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:07 pm EST
U.S. Spokesperson Addresses Developments in the Middle East

In a recent press briefing, U.S. spokesperson, Mr. Miller, provided insight into the U.S. stance on current events unfolding in Beirut, Iran, and the Israel-Hamas conflict. The briefing covered an array of issues, including the condemnation of Hamas leader al Arouri, sympathies for victims of an explosion in Iran, and concerns regarding the potential escalation of conflict in the region.

Condemnation of Hamas Leader

Speaking on behalf of the U.S., Mr. Miller condemned the actions of Hamas leader al Arouri, calling him a ‘brutal terrorist’ and holding him accountable for attacks on innocent civilians. The U.S. has long criticized Hamas for its tactics, which often put civilians in the line of fire, and this recent condemnation follows suit.

Sympathies for Iranian Victims

Mr. Miller also expressed sympathies for the victims of the recent explosion in Iran. He unequivocally denied any U.S. or Israeli involvement in the incident, stating that it was too early to determine the cause of the explosion or who might be behind it. The explosion, which occurred at a commemoration for a prominent Iranian general, resulted in at least 95 deaths and left over 200 wounded. As yet, no group has claimed responsibility for the deadliest militant attack in Iran since its 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Concern Over Escalation of Conflict

The briefing also addressed the risk of further escalation of conflict in the Middle East. Mr. Miller emphasized the intensive diplomacy efforts made by the Secretary to prevent this, stating it was not in anyone’s interest to see the conflict escalate further. In response to a question about the killing of the Hamas deputy leader, he did not comment on Israel’s right to conduct the operation, but he acknowledged al Arouri’s involvement in terrorist activities.

Future Governance of Gaza

Finally, the briefing touched on the impact of the conflict on Palestinian civilians and the U.S. stance on the future governance of Gaza. Mr. Miller emphasized that Gaza should remain under Palestinian governance, but not serve as a base for terrorist attacks. He also commented on the inflammatory rhetoric of Israeli ministers Smotrich and Ben Gvir, clarifying that their statements did not reflect the policy of the Israeli government as communicated to the U.S. The U.S. Government’s aim is to prevent forced resettlement of Palestinians and ensure Gaza remains Palestinian land.

In conclusion, the U.S. is actively monitoring the situation in the Middle East and striving for a diplomatic resolution to prevent further conflict and loss of innocent lives.

0
International Affairs
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Affairs

See more
58 mins ago
Don Dokken Reflects on Political Correctness and Societal Changes in Recent Podcast
In a recent episode of the Fantasm podcast, Don Dokken, the lead vocalist of the iconic rock band Dokken, voiced his thoughts on the current state of political correctness, reminiscing about the freewheeling days of the 1980s rock scene. Dokken’s comments stirred up a mix of nostalgia and controversy, mirroring the often polarizing era he
Don Dokken Reflects on Political Correctness and Societal Changes in Recent Podcast
Malaysian Scholars Triumph: British Council's 2023 IELTS Prize Winners Announced
2 hours ago
Malaysian Scholars Triumph: British Council's 2023 IELTS Prize Winners Announced
MLB 2023 Season: A Calendar Full of Action and Reforms
3 hours ago
MLB 2023 Season: A Calendar Full of Action and Reforms
US-Led Coalition Warns Houthis of Consequences for Red Sea Attacks
2 hours ago
US-Led Coalition Warns Houthis of Consequences for Red Sea Attacks
BRICS Bloc Expands, Welcoming Five New Members
2 hours ago
BRICS Bloc Expands, Welcoming Five New Members
Avdeevka: A City Under Siege in Ukraine's Unending Conflict
2 hours ago
Avdeevka: A City Under Siege in Ukraine's Unending Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden Administration Challenges Texas' Immigration Law, SB 4: A Clash over Constitutional Authority
14 seconds
Biden Administration Challenges Texas' Immigration Law, SB 4: A Clash over Constitutional Authority
Callaway Unveils 2024 Golf Ball Line: Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X, and Chrome Soft
17 seconds
Callaway Unveils 2024 Golf Ball Line: Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X, and Chrome Soft
The Best Gym Shoes for Every Workout: A Comprehensive Review
17 seconds
The Best Gym Shoes for Every Workout: A Comprehensive Review
Olympia City Council Vacancy: Six Candidates Advance to Interview Stage
26 seconds
Olympia City Council Vacancy: Six Candidates Advance to Interview Stage
Indiana University Hoosiers Anticipate the Return of Xavier Johnson for Upcoming Big Ten Game
38 seconds
Indiana University Hoosiers Anticipate the Return of Xavier Johnson for Upcoming Big Ten Game
Iowa Advocacy Groups Outline Budget Priorities Ahead of Legislative Session
40 seconds
Iowa Advocacy Groups Outline Budget Priorities Ahead of Legislative Session
Ontario Health Report Uncovers Highest Level of 'Hallway Health Care'
48 seconds
Ontario Health Report Uncovers Highest Level of 'Hallway Health Care'
Callaway Unveils Paradym Ai Smoke Driver Range, A Gamechanger for Golfers
49 seconds
Callaway Unveils Paradym Ai Smoke Driver Range, A Gamechanger for Golfers
Cavaliers Basketball Team: Scoring Victories On and Off the Court
55 seconds
Cavaliers Basketball Team: Scoring Victories On and Off the Court
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app