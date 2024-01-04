U.S. Spokesperson Addresses Developments in the Middle East

In a recent press briefing, U.S. spokesperson, Mr. Miller, provided insight into the U.S. stance on current events unfolding in Beirut, Iran, and the Israel-Hamas conflict. The briefing covered an array of issues, including the condemnation of Hamas leader al Arouri, sympathies for victims of an explosion in Iran, and concerns regarding the potential escalation of conflict in the region.

Condemnation of Hamas Leader

Speaking on behalf of the U.S., Mr. Miller condemned the actions of Hamas leader al Arouri, calling him a ‘brutal terrorist’ and holding him accountable for attacks on innocent civilians. The U.S. has long criticized Hamas for its tactics, which often put civilians in the line of fire, and this recent condemnation follows suit.

Sympathies for Iranian Victims

Mr. Miller also expressed sympathies for the victims of the recent explosion in Iran. He unequivocally denied any U.S. or Israeli involvement in the incident, stating that it was too early to determine the cause of the explosion or who might be behind it. The explosion, which occurred at a commemoration for a prominent Iranian general, resulted in at least 95 deaths and left over 200 wounded. As yet, no group has claimed responsibility for the deadliest militant attack in Iran since its 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Concern Over Escalation of Conflict

The briefing also addressed the risk of further escalation of conflict in the Middle East. Mr. Miller emphasized the intensive diplomacy efforts made by the Secretary to prevent this, stating it was not in anyone’s interest to see the conflict escalate further. In response to a question about the killing of the Hamas deputy leader, he did not comment on Israel’s right to conduct the operation, but he acknowledged al Arouri’s involvement in terrorist activities.

Future Governance of Gaza

Finally, the briefing touched on the impact of the conflict on Palestinian civilians and the U.S. stance on the future governance of Gaza. Mr. Miller emphasized that Gaza should remain under Palestinian governance, but not serve as a base for terrorist attacks. He also commented on the inflammatory rhetoric of Israeli ministers Smotrich and Ben Gvir, clarifying that their statements did not reflect the policy of the Israeli government as communicated to the U.S. The U.S. Government’s aim is to prevent forced resettlement of Palestinians and ensure Gaza remains Palestinian land.

In conclusion, the U.S. is actively monitoring the situation in the Middle East and striving for a diplomatic resolution to prevent further conflict and loss of innocent lives.