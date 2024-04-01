Turkmenistan Targets Ozone Layer Protection: Customs Training by Environmental Ministry, UNIDO

In a significant stride towards environmental conservation, Turkmenistan's Ministry of Environmental Protection, with backing from the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), recently orchestrated a pivotal seminar aimed at empowering local customs officials in the vigilant monitoring and control of ozone-depleting substances (ODS). This initiative underscores a robust commitment to global environmental protocols, specifically the Vienna Convention and the Montreal Protocol, designed to halt the progression of substances that severely impact the ozone layer and, by extension, global warming.

Empowering Customs Officials

The seminar, a blend of theoretical understanding and practical application, served as a crucial platform for the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan's recruits. Participants were immersed in the legal frameworks of the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer and the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer. This legal primer was complemented by hands-on exercises focusing on the identification of ODS through customs documentation, visual container inspections, and the recognition of ODS labels. Such comprehensive training aims to fortify Turkmenistan's defense against the illicit trafficking of environmentally detrimental substances.

Proactive Steps Towards ODS Phase-Out

According to experts and officials, Turkmenistan has been at the forefront of the battle against ozone layer depletion. Since 1995, the country has successfully phased out 99.95% of the primary ODS, showcasing its dedication to environmental protection and adherence to international agreements. The ongoing controlled use of Freon R-22, a significant ODS, is on the schedule to be completely phased out by 2040. These measures reflect Turkmenistan's holistic approach to safeguarding the ozone layer for future generations.

Looking Ahead