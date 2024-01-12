en English
Europe

Transdniestria Alleges Moldovan Plot to Attack Region: Accusations and Denials Heighten Tensions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:28 pm EST
Transdniestria Alleges Moldovan Plot to Attack Region: Accusations and Denials Heighten Tensions

In a recent turn of events, Transdniestria, a pro-Russian separatist region of Moldova, has leveled accusations against the Moldovan central authorities. The charges are serious; training Ukrainian soldiers to launch attacks on the region’s institutions and leaders. Moldova’s pro-European government, however, has denied these allegations, categorizing them as mere propaganda.

Escalating Tensions

From the start of the year, there has been a palpable increase in tension in the region. A significant contributing factor to this unrest is the imposition of import/export duties by the Moldovan government, a move that Transdniestria claims will have a detrimental impact on its businesses.

Security Concerns

Further adding fuel to the fire, Transdniestria’s State Security Ministry has issued a statement claiming that over 60 soldiers, many of whom have experience in the Ukraine war, are being trained for terrorist attacks on the region. The Moldovan authorities have dismissed this statement, viewing it as a provocation.

Unverified Reports of Border Conflict

There were also unverified reports of an exchange of fire on the border with Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities have claimed to have no knowledge of this incident. This has further exacerbated the situation, raising questions about the validity of the information being circulated.

International Mediation Stalls

International efforts to resolve the separatist conflict in Moldova, led by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), have been stalled for years. However, a rare meeting between Transdniestrian and Moldovan officials, along with OSCE representatives, is scheduled to take place soon. This meeting could prove crucial in diffusing the current tensions and moving towards a resolution.

Meanwhile, in other international news, U.S. and British strikes against the Houthi group in Yemen continue, and a European Commission probe into Chinese automakers is underway. Turkish President Erdogan has also voiced criticism towards U.S. and British actions in Yemen.

Europe International Affairs
