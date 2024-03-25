Tinubu's Strategy Against Human Trafficking: Boosts Social Investment Programs

Amidst a pressing global concern, President Bola Tinubu's administration has taken a groundbreaking approach to combat human trafficking by enhancing social investment programmes. The Federal Government, under the guidance of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, unveiled this strategy during the 26th National Stakeholders Consultative Forum on Human Trafficking in Abuja. Highlighting the multifaceted nature of human trafficking, the administration acknowledges poverty, unemployment, and porous borders as significant contributors to this menace.

Root Causes and Government Response

Fagbemi emphasized the sophisticated networks of traffickers and the challenges posed by Nigeria's porous borders. In response, the government has not only focused on securing high convictions and rescuing victims but also on preventive measures through strategic social investments. Recognizing the desperation that drives individuals into exploitative situations abroad, the administration aims to mitigate these vulnerabilities by investing in young people and the disadvantaged. This initiative seeks to provide livelihood support, thereby reducing the likelihood of falling prey to traffickers.

Collaboration and Partnerships

The fight against human trafficking requires a collective effort beyond the capabilities of a single agency or government arm. Fagbemi called for continued support from civil society, the private sector, international organizations, and communities. The Director-General of NAPTIP, Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi, underscored the importance of deepening partnerships and aligning efforts with the National Action Plan on Human Trafficking. Despite significant progress, including the extradition of a high-profile trafficker, the threat of human trafficking persists, necessitating innovative solutions and stronger collaborations.

International Support and Future Directions

With backing from the Swiss and Dutch governments through the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), NAPTIP has been able to make considerable advances. The forum also saw participation from various stakeholders, underscoring the global commitment to eradicating human trafficking. Looking ahead, the forum focused on the 2024/2025 national outlook for counter-trafficking initiatives in Nigeria, highlighting presidential priorities and the need for effective reporting of counter-trafficking activities.

As the Tinubu administration advances its efforts against human trafficking through enhanced social investment programmes, the path forward involves not only government action but also the active participation of all sectors of society. By addressing the root causes of human trafficking and fostering strong partnerships, Nigeria aims to protect its citizens from exploitation and pursue a future where human dignity is upheld for all.