International Affairs

The Resurgence of Global Conflict: Diplomacy vs. War in 2024

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:00 am EST
The dawn of 2024 has been marked by unrelenting conflicts across the globe, notably in the regions of Gaza, Sudan, and Ukraine. More leaders are resorting to military strategies instead of diplomatic negotiations, fostering a growing belief in their ability to execute their objectives with impunity. This resurgence of warfare, noted since 2012, follows a decline in the 1990s and early 2000s.

A Historical Perspective of War and Diplomacy

The catalyst for this upsurge can be traced back to the Arab uprisings of 2011, which ignited conflicts in Libya, Syria, and Yemen. The instability in Libya further sparked a crisis in the Sahel region. Ensuing conflicts include the Azerbaijani-Armenian war over Nagorno-Karabakh, the Tigray conflict in Ethiopia, Myanmar’s military coup in 2021, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

More recent conflagrations in Sudan and Gaza in 2023 have led to devastating death tolls and mass displacement. In many of these conflicts, diplomatic efforts have either been absent or rendered ineffective. Military leaders in Myanmar and the Sahel, for instance, are focused on annihilating their opposition, while the U.S. and Saudi-led diplomatic efforts in Sudan have been criticized as lackluster. Russia’s aim is to compel Ukraine into submission.

Consequences of War and Diplomatic Failures

Current diplomatic actions, unfortunately, have been largely confined to managing the aftermath of war, such as negotiating humanitarian access and orchestrating prisoner exchanges. When conflicts have ended, they have typically been due to military victories rather than successful negotiations. The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, the resolution of Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict, and Azerbaijan’s control of Nagorno-Karabakh serve as stark illustrations of this trend.

The contrast with the 1990s is stark when a series of peace agreements helped resolve conflicts in various regions. In recent years, such accords have been rare, with Colombia’s 2016 peace deal and the Philippines’ 2014 agreement being notable exceptions.

A Tense Scenario in Israel-Palestine

The deteriorating situation in Israel-Palestine, where peace-making efforts have long since ceased, epitomizes the current deadlock in conflict resolution. The recent escalation in violence between Israel and Palestinian militants, exemplified by a significant attack on October 7 and the subsequent Israeli retaliation in Gaza, threatens to extinguish any remaining glimmer of hope for peace.

The root of the issue is the shifting dynamics of global politics, where the constraints on the use of force appear to be weakening. The strained relations between Western powers and Russia and China, coupled with the competitive posture of the U.S., are significant factors contributing to the difficulty in resolving conflicts through diplomacy.

International Affairs
Ayesha Mumtaz

Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

