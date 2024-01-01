en English
International Affairs

The Global Conflicts and Diplomatic Crises Defining 2024

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:23 am EST
As we usher in 2024, the world continues to grapple with significant conflicts and diplomatic crises, with regions like Gaza, Sudan, and Ukraine serving as flashpoints of ongoing wars. The increasing rate of global warfare, sparked by the Arab uprisings in 2011, has seen countries like Libya, Syria, Yemen, and the Sahel region drown in conflict. The 2020 Azerbaijani-Armenian war over Nagorno-Karabakh, the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, the military coup in Myanmar in 2021, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 are all contributors to the current state of global conflict. Today, more people are affected by war, displacement, and humanitarian crises than in recent decades.

The Declining Role of Diplomacy and the Rise of Military Solutions

The world has seen a diminishing role of diplomacy, with leaders now opting for military solutions over diplomatic negotiations. This decline can be traced back to a shift in global politics, where constraints on the use of force are eroding. The strained relationships between Western powers, Russia, and China are partly to blame. The crackdown on peacemaking initiatives, which are now mostly focused on managing the consequences of conflict rather than achieving political resolutions, is a worrying trend.

The Dire Situation in Sudan and Israel-Palestine

The situation in Sudan, currently described as the worst war in terms of the number of people killed and displaced, continues to deteriorate. The prospects for peace in Israel-Palestine seem bleak after the conflict escalated in October 2023. The world watches as these nations grapple with the realities of war and the elusive peace they seek.

Global Conflicts and the Political Dynamics of 2024

As we look ahead, 2024 is expected to be a year of direct conflicts with Russia and Iran, with ongoing attacks by Russia on Ukraine and the potential for a direct assault on Houthi positions in Yemen. Iran’s nuclear program and its support for terror groups in the Middle East pose a significant challenge to world trade. Countries like India, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam are poised to benefit from cautious and strategic political and economic decisions. The US presidential election will also shape the year, with a potential second non-consecutive term for Donald Trump carrying implications for the nation and the world.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

