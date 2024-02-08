Tapestry Inc. Reports Record-Breaking Q2 Fiscal 2024 Results: Soaring International Sales and Strategic Growth

In a resounding display of financial prowess, Tapestry Inc., the esteemed New York-based house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands, announced its second-quarter fiscal 2024 results that have left the world of finance and global retail abuzz. The company, which holds a prestigious portfolio including Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, reported a strong holiday quarter performance with record-breaking second-quarter revenue and earnings per share that surpassed market expectations.

Advertisment

The Symphony of Success

Joanne Crevoiserat, Tapestry's CEO, unveiled the company's impressive performance during a conference call with investors. The highlights of the quarter included a 3% rise in net sales, driven by the robust growth of international markets. Notably, the Greater China region registered a staggering 19% sales increase, while Japan and other parts of Asia and Europe also contributed to the company's revenue growth.

North American revenue remained stable, as Tapestry continued to expand its omnichannel capabilities, with mid-single-digit growth in both in-store and online sales. The company proudly announced the acquisition of approximately 2.5 million new customers in North America during the quarter, with half of them being Gen Z and Millennials. Additionally, they reported improved reactivation of lapsed customers, demonstrating the effectiveness of their data-driven customer engagement platform.

Advertisment

The Triumph of Iconic Brands

Tapestry's major brands played a significant role in the company's financial triumph. Coach, one of the company's leading brands, contributed to the growth with revenue expansion and margin enhancement, driven by its iconic handbag platforms such as Tabby. The brand successfully acquired approximately 1.5 million new customers in North America, with an increasing appeal to younger demographics.

Kate Spade, another prominent brand under the Tapestry umbrella, reported profit growth despite top-line challenges. The company has outlined strategies to strengthen its core bag offering, enhance omnichannel experiences, and create more emotionally resonant marketing to drive brand relevance and heat globally.

Advertisment

A Bright Future Ahead

With record Q2 revenue of $2.08 billion and gross margin improvements of 300 basis points, Tapestry Inc. has raised its EPS outlook for fiscal year 2024, displaying confidence in its future performance. The company expects full-year earnings to be in the range of $4.20 to $4.25 per share, with revenue expected to reach $6.7 billion. As Tapestry continues to build lasting customer relationships and fuel fashion innovation, the global audience eagerly anticipates the unfolding chapters in this luxury retail saga.

As the sun sets on another successful quarter for Tapestry Inc., the company's triumphant financial performance and strategic focus on international growth, omnichannel capabilities, and iconic brand development have etched an indelible mark on the world of luxury retail. With a clear vision for the future and an unwavering commitment to its customers, Tapestry Inc. continues to weave a captivating tapestry of success, one stitch at a time.