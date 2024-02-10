Taiwan's President Tsai: Gratitude, Resilience, and Defiance Amid China Tensions

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, in her Lunar New Year message, expressed gratitude towards the free world for its support amid heightened tensions with China. She vowed not to let external pressure prevent Taiwan from engaging with the world, emphasizing the importance of freedom and democracy while acknowledging the threat of authoritarianism.

In a defiant yet poised stance, Taiwan's first female president, Tsai Ing-wen, addressed the ongoing conflict between freedom, democracy, and authoritarianism during her Lunar New Year message. As tensions with China continue to escalate, Tsai emphasized Taiwan's commitment to maintaining the status quo and bolstering its national defense.

In her words, "We will continue to walk the road of freedom and democracy and not yield or provoke." Tsai's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been in conflict with China since its election in 2016, as the DPP refuses to accept the 1992 consensus on cross-strait relations.

The latest identity polling shows a significant shift in how people in Taiwan perceive their national identity. An overwhelming 63.7% identify as Taiwanese only, while a mere 2.4% identify as solely Chinese. This growing sense of distinctiveness has further strained relations with China, which views Taiwan as a breakaway province.

The Global Impact: Geopolitical Stability and Supply Chains Tsai Ing-wen highlighted the potential consequences of the Taiwan-China conflict on geopolitical stability and global supply chains. Taiwan's status as a major technological power, particularly in the semiconductor industry, gives it a strategic edge, making the possibility of a Chinese invasion a complex issue. The island's geographical location in the First Island Chain is also of significant importance to the US military, adding another layer of complexity to the situation. Despite the looming threats, Lunar New Year celebrations in Taiwan saw heavy travel, with residents returning home or going abroad. Traditional customs, such as setting off fireworks and giving children red envelopes filled with money, were observed, providing a momentary reprieve from the ongoing tensions. Tsai Ing-wen, during a sensitive US stopover in New York, reaffirmed her commitment to engaging with the world. China has repeatedly warned US officials not to meet Tsai, viewing it as support for Taiwan's desire to be seen as a separate country. Tsai is en route to Guatemala and Belize, two countries that still recognize Taiwan diplomatically. The anticipated meeting between Tsai and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California, although not officially confirmed, has pushed tensions over the edge. China has conducted military drills around the island and threatened retaliation. As the world watches this unfolding drama, Tsai Ing-wen's message of resilience and determination echoes loudly. Despite the threats, Taiwan remains steadfast in its pursuit of freedom and democracy, a testament to the indomitable human spirit.