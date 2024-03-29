Syria’s Statistical Efforts to Map Diaspora: Bridging Ministries for Accurate Migrant Data

In a significant move to enhance the accuracy of data concerning Syrian migrants abroad, Adnan Humaidan, the head of the Central Bureau of Statistics, announced on Thursday the bureau's intention to draft a memorandum of understanding with the ministries of foreign affairs and interior. This collaboration aims to streamline efforts in compiling comprehensive demographic information on Syrian migrants, addressing previous criticisms regarding the reliability of the bureau's population statistics.

Strengthening Inter-ministerial Cooperation

Humaidan highlighted the critical role of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Interior in the success of this initiative. By leveraging the diplomatic missions abroad and the Immigration and Passports Department's monitoring capabilities, the government seeks to obtain a more precise count and demographic breakdown of Syrians living overseas. This approach not only aims to enumerate Syrian migrants but also to delve into their demographic characteristics such as age, workforce participation, and gender distribution, areas where data has been notably lacking.

Addressing Data Credibility Concerns

The Central Bureau of Statistics has faced scrutiny over the credibility of its population data, especially following reports in 2022 that questioned the accuracy of its figures. By embarking on this memorandum of understanding, the bureau is taking a crucial step towards addressing these concerns. With a population reported to stand at 28.840 million at the start of 2020, according to the Central Bureau, the need for accurate demographic data is more pressing than ever, not just for policy planning but also for international humanitarian efforts.

Implications for Syria's Global Diaspora

This initiative is not merely about numbers; it represents a deeper recognition of the Syrian diaspora's significance and the challenges it faces. Understanding the demographic characteristics of Syrian migrants will enable more targeted support and policies, both within Syria and in the countries hosting Syrian nationals. As this memorandum of understanding moves from drafting to implementation, it holds the promise of fostering greater transparency and effectiveness in addressing the needs of Syrians worldwide.