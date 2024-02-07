Syrian Youth Ready to Compete in Info CUP 2024

In an attempt to showcase the prowess of Syrian youth in informatics, Syria is set to participate in the International Informatics Competition (Info CUP 2024), organized by Romania. The competition, which will take place remotely from February 9th to 11th, 2024, will see an under-17 team of eight members representing Syria at the event.

Empowering Syrian Youth

The country's participation is facilitated by the Distinction and Creativity Agency, a body dedicated to supporting Syrian national teams in international competitive activities. By nurturing and showcasing Syrian talent on a global stage, the agency plays a crucial role in the development and promotion of the nation's youth.

Info CUP 2024: A Global Stage

Info CUP 2024 serves as a tremendous opportunity for Syrian youth to demonstrate their informatics skills and compete with their peers from around the world. As an international platform, the competition provides them with a chance to learn, grow, and make their mark in the field of informatics.

Preparing for the Big Event

The Syrian national informatics olympiad team is currently in the final stages of their preparation for the competition. The team, comprising eight talented individuals, is driven by the ambition to excel and make their country proud on an international platform. Their participation in the Info CUP 2024 is a testament to their dedication and the relentless support of the Distinction and Creativity Agency.