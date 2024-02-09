Symphony of Colors and Cultures: ONGC MRPL International Kite Festival in Mangaluru

A Symphony of Colors and Cultures: The ONGC MRPL International Kite Festival Soars in Mangaluru

In a vibrant celebration of art, culture, and tradition, the ONGC MRPL International Kite Festival will once again take flight on February 10 and 11 at the Tannirbhavi Beach in Mangaluru, India. Featuring an array of unique kites from international participants, this year's festival is set to captivate spectators with its breathtaking display of colors, shapes, and stories.

A Global Gathering of Kite Enthusiasts

Among the 40 kite flyers descending upon Mangaluru, 13 hail from eight foreign countries, with the remaining 22 representing various regions of India. This diverse assembly of artists and enthusiasts will showcase their skills and creativity, offering a glimpse into the rich tapestry of kite-flying traditions from around the world.

Among the international participants is Abdul Rauf, a 74-year-old kite maker from Mumbai. Known for his intricate 'train kites,' Rauf will present his '101 butterfly' train kite, '70 batman,' and '35 star train' kites. Police officer Fadzil Ali from Malaysia will fly six reflective kites, including one featuring the Incredible Hulk. Team Mangalore, the festival's organizers, will display their recreated Kathakali kite and other art kites.

Adding to the global flair, Alex from Ukraine and Nee from Thailand will present their inflatable cat kites and other animal-themed creations. The festival will also include a formal inauguration, daytime and evening kite flying sessions, and opportunities for photography enthusiasts to capture the stunning visual spectacle.

Harmony in the Sky: Promoting Cultural Exchange and Creativity

Now in its fifth edition, the ONGC MRPL International Kite Festival is more than just a showcase of aerial acrobatics. It serves as a platform for cultural exchange, fostering unity and understanding among people from different walks of life. The event is expected to draw a large crowd, providing an opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in the rich and diverse world of kite flying.

Team Mangalore, the organizers of the festival, have been promoting the creative sport of kite flying through free workshops and demonstrations. Their dedication to preserving and sharing this unique art form has earned them the 'Biggest Kite in India' award.

A Soaring Tribute to Human Endurance and Hope

As the sun sets on the shores of Tannirbhavi Beach, the night sky will come alive with the glow of hundreds of kites, their vibrant colors dancing in the wind. In this moment, the ONGC MRPL International Kite Festival transcends its roots in tradition and becomes a testament to human endurance, hope, and the power of unity.

Amidst the swirling symphony of colors and cultures, the ONGC MRPL International Kite Festival stands as a beacon of creativity, resilience, and the indomitable human spirit. And as the kites soar higher and higher, they carry with them the dreams and aspirations of the people who gather below, united in their shared love for the beauty and wonder of flight.

Note: The festival will not permit the use of 'Manja' kites, reflecting the organizers' commitment to promoting environmentally responsible practices and ensuring the safety of all participants and spectators.

For two days in February, the skies above Mangaluru will become a canvas for a breathtaking display of artistry, culture, and human connection. The ONGC MRPL International Kite Festival is not just an event; it is a celebration of the ties that bind us and the stories that make us who we are.