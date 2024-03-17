Sri Lankan Navy Detains 21 Indian Fishermen; Tamil Nadu Families Protest Kuwait Jailings

On March 17, 2024, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 21 Indian fishermen from Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, and seized two of their boats during a fishing expedition in the Palk Bay area, escalating tensions in the region. Concurrently, the families of four fishermen jailed in Kuwait on drug smuggling charges protested for their release, claiming their innocence.

Apprehension in the Palk Bay

Last night, over 480 boats embarked from Rameswaram for fishing, but the expedition turned sour for 21 fishermen when the Sri Lankan Navy intercepted them between Appadeevu and Nedundeevu. N Devadass, the president of the Rameswaram Fishermen Association, reported that these fishermen were taken to the Kangesanturai naval base for investigation. This incident has sparked concern among the local fishing community, fearing for the safety and rights of their fellow fishermen.

Protest in Ramanathapuram

In a separate but equally distressing development, the families of four fishermen from Tamil Nadu, arrested in December 2023 in Kuwait for alleged drug smuggling, staged a protest in Ramanathapuram. They demanded the release of Sesu, Karthik, Santhuru, and Vinodkumar, claiming that they were wrongfully implicated. The Ramanathapuram District Maritime Workers' Union supported the protest, emphasizing the innocence of these fishermen and urging for their immediate release.

Community Response and Support

The fishing communities from Tirupalaikudi, Morpannai, and Pasipattanam villages rallied together, voicing their demands loudly in front of the district collector's office. The dual incidents have united the fishing communities in their call for justice, highlighting the vulnerabilities faced by fishermen in international waters and abroad. These events underscore the complexities of maritime boundaries and international law, leaving the fishermen caught in the crossfire of geopolitical disputes.

The apprehension of the fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy and the detention of four others in Kuwait have brought to light the precarious nature of the fishing profession, particularly in conflict-prone waters and foreign jurisdictions. While the local communities and unions fight for the rights and release of their compatriots, these incidents serve as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges and dangers faced by fishermen, urging for a diplomatic resolution to ensure their safety and livelihood.