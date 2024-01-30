South Korea Wins Bid to Host 10th World Summit on Arts and Culture

South Korea, a nation renowned for its vibrant culture and artistic prowess, has emerged victorious in its bid to host the prestigious 10th World Summit on Arts and Culture in 2025. This event, a beacon for global cultural exchange and dialogue, will be an extraordinary milestone, coinciding with the golden jubilee of the Arts Council Korea.

A Global Confluence of Cultural Connoisseurs

The World Summit on Arts and Culture, which typically unfolds every three years, serves as a confluence for over 400 eminent experts and artists worldwide. This global forum provides an unrivaled platform for these individuals to delve into pressing cultural issues, exchange thought-provoking insights, and foster international cooperation. The 2025 edition, set to be held in South Korea, promises to build on this illustrious legacy.

'Polycrisis': A Clarion Call for Unity

Under the banner of the International Federation of Arts Council and Culture Agencies (IFACCA), the upcoming summit will adopt the theme of 'Polycrisis.' This poignant topic compels cultural leaders worldwide to unite, pool their collective wisdom, and craft innovative, far-reaching solutions to the myriad global challenges facing humanity today.

A Crucial Role for Arts Council Korea

Arts Council Korea, a linchpin in South Korea's vibrant arts and culture scene, will be at the helm of the 2025 summit. Its Chair, Choung Byoung-gug, underscored the significance of this event and the council’s undeterred commitment to orchestrating a successful summit. As the nation prepares to welcome the world to its shores, the anticipation and excitement are palpable, promising a summit that will reverberate across the global cultural landscape.