Umrah Pilgrims in Ramadan 2024: Comprehensive Security, Crowd Management, Women's Empowerment

Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al Bassami, director of Saudi Public Security, unveiled a comprehensive security plan for the Umrah pilgrimage during Ramadan 2024, focusing on crowd management and the safety of over 5.7 million expected pilgrims. The announcement, made at a press conference in Makkah, highlighted the deployment of specialized teams to ensure an orderly and secure environment for worshippers, particularly during peak prayer times such as Tarawih and Tahajjud. Additionally, the event celebrated International Women's Day, showcasing the achievements of women in various sectors.

The Saudi Public Security's plan for the upcoming Ramadan includes exclusive reservation of the Mataf courtyard and the ground floor for Umrah performers, addressing challenges such as unauthorized begging and sleeping. Lt. Gen. Al Bassami emphasized the operational readiness of transportation stations around the Grand Mosque to facilitate pilgrim movement and reduce vehicle congestion in Makkah's central district. The Civil Defense's early operations and comprehensive safety tours aim to ensure the well-being of both pilgrims and visitors, leveraging technology and artificial intelligence for enhanced security.

Facilitating Pilgrim Arrivals and Departures

Maj. Gen. Saleh Al Murabba, Deputy Director General of Passports, discussed the coordinated efforts to streamline the arrival and departure processes of Umrah pilgrims at all ports. With an emphasis on collaboration and support among various agencies, the General Directorate of Passports is committed to enhancing the experience of pilgrims and visitors, reinforcing the Kingdom's capabilities to host a significant number of worshippers smoothly.

Commemorating International Women's Day, the Digital Cooperation Organization, in collaboration with the UN, hosted an event in Riyadh that highlighted the inspiring stories of women leaders. The panel discussion featured prominent figures such as Sweden's ambassador to Saudi Arabia and the CEO of Circular Economy Co., focusing on the achievements and challenges faced by women in the digital, economic, and diplomatic fields. This event underscored the importance of optimism and equality, aiming to inspire further progress in empowering women across all sectors.

As Saudi Arabia prepares for Ramadan 2024, the meticulously planned security measures for the Umrah pilgrimage underscore the Kingdom's commitment to providing a safe and spiritually fulfilling experience for millions of worshippers. Meanwhile, the celebration of International Women's Day reflects a broader commitment to inclusivity and empowerment, showcasing the critical role women play in shaping the future across various domains.