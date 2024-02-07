Saudi Arabia and TRD Singapore Join Forces to Manufacture Orion-H9 Handheld Jammer Locally

In a landmark defense deal, Saudi Arabia and TRD Singapore have announced a joint venture to locally manufacture the Orion-H9 handheld jammer, a radio frequency (RF) device tailored for counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS). The collaboration was unveiled at the World Defense Show (WDS) 2024 in Riyadh, a five-day event running from February 4 to 8.

Birth of a New Partnership: TRD Middle East Industry Co

The joint venture, christened TRD Middle East Industry Co, is a symbiotic partnership between TRD Singapore and the Saudi domestic defense company, Rakaa Holding. In line with the agreement, the production of the Orion-H9 jammer will be localized in Saudi Arabia. This move augments Saudi Arabia's burgeoning defense industry while enabling TRD Singapore to tap into the lucrative Middle East market.

Expansion Plans: Beyond Orion-H9

Sam Ong, the CEO of TRD Singapore, has outlined ambitious plans to localize the production of other man-portable systems. These include the Orion-D handheld C-UAS jammer and the mobile Orion C2 command-and-control system. TRD Singapore's ultimate goal is to offer a fully integrated system of systems solutions that comprise man-portable, vehicle, and fixed site systems.

The Lightness of Orion-H Series

The Orion-H series, particularly the standard model Orion-H, is renowned for its lightweight design. This attribute makes it suitable for various defense applications, especially in contexts requiring fast response and high mobility. This factor, coupled with the company's commitment to offer comprehensive solutions, makes the joint venture a strategic move in bolstering the defense capabilities of Saudi Arabia and the larger Middle East region.