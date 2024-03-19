Russia Recruits Thousands of Nepalis for Ukraine War, Promises Safe Return for Unwilling Fighters

In a controversial move, Russia has been enlisting Nepali men to bolster its forces in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, a situation that has sparked international concern and a complex repatriation negotiation. Reports have surfaced of the harsh treatment faced by these recruits, alongside efforts by the Nepali government to secure their safe return.

Recruitment Under False Pretenses

Many Nepali and Indian men were lured into joining the Russian military, believing they would work as security guards. However, upon arrival, they found themselves on the front lines in Ukraine, facing dire conditions and high casualty rates. The revelation of their situation has led to widespread outrage, highlighting the deceptive practices used to recruit fighters for the war.

Government Interventions and Repatriations

The Nepali government, in coordination with Russian authorities, has made strides in ensuring the safe return of its citizens. Russia has agreed to terminate contracts with Nepali fighters wishing to disengage, amidst pressure from Ukraine and international bodies urging a halt to the recruitment of foreign nationals. The death of 19 Nepali citizens while serving in Russian forces has intensified efforts to repatriate those captured or wishing to return.

Global Reactions and Future Implications

The recruitment of Nepali men into the Russian military has drawn criticism from the international community, raising questions about the ethics and legality of such practices. As negotiations continue for the return of Nepali nationals, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the complexities and human costs of warfare, particularly for developing countries caught in the crosshairs of global conflicts.