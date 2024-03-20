Rising Bharat Summit 2024: Jaishankar Asserts Foreign Policy Beyond Popularity, Highlights Modi's Global Impact

At the Rising Bharat Summit 2024, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar presented a robust defense of India's foreign policy, emphasizing that it transcends mere global popularity contests and is anchored in substantive national interests and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertive global stance. Highlighting significant achievements, including India's adept handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, its presidency of the G20, and strategic legislative moves like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Dr. Jaishankar showcased the Modi administration's commitment to elevating India's stature on the world stage.

Strategic Diplomacy and Global Recognition

Dr. Jaishankar's discourse at the summit detailed the strategic underpinnings of India's foreign policy, which he argued, is guided by a clear vision of India's place in the world as articulated by PM Modi. The minister pointed to India's proactive role during the global health crisis, its leadership in the G20, and the strategic push into the southern regions of the country as evidence of a foreign policy that is both dynamic and responsive to global challenges. He contrasted this with past policies, subtly critiquing the Nehruvian approach without diminishing its historical context.

India's Neighborhood Diplomacy

The discussion also touched upon India's neighborhood diplomacy, particularly with Bhutan and the ongoing border tensions with China. Dr. Jaishankar underscored the importance of maintaining and strengthening ties with neighboring countries like Bhutan, especially in light of China's aggressive posturing in border disputes. The significance of India-Bhutan relations, particularly in the field of hydropower, was highlighted as a cornerstone of India's strategy to ensure regional security while fostering economic ties.

Looking Ahead: India's Foreign Policy Vision

Dr. Jaishankar's remarks at the Rising Bharat Summit underscored a foreign policy that is pragmatic, forward-looking, and rooted in the broader objectives of national security, economic development, and regional stability. By aligning closely with PM Modi's vision, India seeks to navigate the complex geopolitics of the 21st century with a clear sense of purpose and direction, prioritizing strategic partnerships and multilateral engagements that bolster India's global standing.

As the world watches India's ascent on the international stage, the principles laid out by Dr. Jaishankar at the Rising Bharat Summit serve as a testament to a foreign policy that is not only assertive but also deeply linked to India's long-term aspirations. The emphasis on practical diplomacy, strategic autonomy, and the pursuit of national interests highlights a nuanced approach that could redefine India's engagement with the world in the years to come.