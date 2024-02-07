Revolutionary Stroke Treatment Findings: Time-Sensitive Efficacy of IVT before Thrombectomy

A groundbreaking meta-analysis, involving six randomized clinical trials and 2,313 participants, has assessed the effectiveness of intravenous thrombolysis (IVT) when administered prior to thrombectomy in patients suffering from acute ischemic stroke. The study discovered that the combination of IVT and thrombectomy significantly improved functional outcomes at 90 days, compared to thrombectomy alone, if IVT was administered within 2 hours and 20 minutes from the onset of symptoms. Beyond this time frame, however, the advantage was not statistically significant.

Impact on Stroke Treatment Guidelines

The findings of this study are potentially transformative, as they challenge the current guidelines which recommend IVT before thrombectomy for eligible patients with large vessel anterior circulation stroke. The study suggests that the benefit of combining IVT with thrombectomy diminishes with prolonged times between symptom onset and expected IVT administration.

Details of the Meta-Analysis

The study was conducted by the IRIS Collaborators who pooled data from trials that took place between January 2017 and July 2021 across 190 sites in 15 countries. The primary outcome was the level of disability measured by the modified Rankin Scale score at 90 days post-stroke. The analysis only included patients with anterior circulation large vessel occlusion who were able to reach thrombectomy-capable stroke centers directly.

Implications for Stroke Patient Outcomes

The results of the study underscore the time-sensitive nature of IVT administration prior to thrombectomy, emphasizing the need for swift action to optimize patient outcomes following an ischemic stroke. This crucial finding may influence future clinical practice, potentially altering the pathway of stroke treatment and the lives of patients worldwide.