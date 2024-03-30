Responsible for electrocution of six members of a family must be punished: NHRC chairman

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairman Kamal Uddin Ahmed has called for immediate legal actions following the tragic electrocution deaths of six family members in Moulvibazar. Speaking at a media-focused human rights event, Ahmed emphasized the critical role of the press in safeguarding human and consumer rights.

Advertisment

Shocking Incident Shakes Nation

The electrocution incident, which claimed the lives of an entire family, has sparked widespread outrage and sorrow. NHRC Chairman Kamal Uddin Ahmed expressed his deep shock and heartbreak over the event during his address at a discussion meeting organized by 'Business Digest'. He stressed the urgent need for thorough investigations and the implementation of preventive measures to avoid future tragedies.

Media's Pivotal Role in Rights Advocacy

Advertisment

Ahmed highlighted the indispensable role of the media in the daily practice of rights, urging journalists to question irregularities and raise public awareness about their rights and duties. He advocated for media-driven reforms and encouraged journalists to educate the populace on constitutional, legal, and rights issues. The NHRC chairman also pointed out the recurring fire incidents in Bangladesh, attributing them to a lack of accountability and effective measures.

Call for Accountability and Prevention

The NHRC chairman's remarks underscored the necessity for accountability and preventative actions against future disasters. By referencing past fire tragedies in Nimtali, Newmarket, and Bangabazar, Ahmed called for learning from past mistakes to prevent recurrence. His speech served as a rallying cry for journalists to lead in the dissemination of vital knowledge on human rights and safety measures.

As the NHRC chairman's call to action resonates across Bangladesh, it prompts reflection on the roles of governance, media, and society in safeguarding human rights. The tragic incident in Moulvibazar serves as a grim reminder of the importance of preventive measures and the media's role in championing the cause of justice and accountability. Through collective efforts, there is hope for a safer and more rights-aware future.