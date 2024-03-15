Qatari Entities Pursue Whistleblowers Over Allegations of Funding Daesh Judge

A Qatari bank and a charity organization are reportedly seeking to identify whistleblowers who accused them of financing an ISIS judge responsible for the execution of American journalist Steven Sotloff. The institutions in question, Qatar National Bank (QNB) and Qatar Charity (QC), allegedly transferred $800,000 to Fadhel al-Salim, a judge purportedly associated with Daesh, who ordered Sotloff's execution in 2014. This move comes amidst accusations from Sotloff's family that these Qatari entities funded terrorist activities to destabilize the Syrian government.

Accusations and Legal Actions

In 2022, the family of Steven Sotloff, a journalist brutally murdered by ISIS, accused QNB and QC of wiring substantial funds to an ISIS-affiliated judge. These allegations have prompted the Qatari entities to file an application in the United States for 'limited discovery' against the law firm representing Sotloff's family, aiming to uncover the identities of the sources behind these claims. The general counsel for QNB has publicly refuted these accusations, stating the bank's intention to defend its reputation vigorously.

Qatar's Controversial Role

Qatar has been identified as one of the nations allegedly supporting anti-Syrian government militants and terrorist organizations, including al-Qaeda's Syria branch, al-Nusra Front, in coordination with the CIA post-2011. This backdrop adds complexity to the allegations against QNB and QC, highlighting the geopolitical intricacies of Qatar's involvement in Syria's prolonged conflict.

Implications for Global Finance and Terrorism

The accusations against QNB and QC raise significant concerns about the role of global financial institutions in potentially facilitating or funding terrorist activities. As the legal proceedings unfold, the international community watches closely to see how these allegations will impact Qatar's reputation, its financial entities, and the broader fight against terrorism financing.