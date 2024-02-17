Pro-Palestinian March in London Calls for Ceasefire in Israel-Gaza Conflict

Tens of thousands of individuals participated in a pro-Palestinian march held in central London, organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC). The march, which took place on Saturday, aimed to advocate for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Gaza war.

This demonstration marked the first protest near the Israeli embassy in west London since a static rally in October. Approximately 1,500 officers were deployed to oversee the largely calm and peaceful protest. However, a total of six arrests were made, including suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and offenses related to carrying offensive placards.

PSC Criticizes Government and Labour

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign criticized both the government and the Labour Party for not calling for an immediate ceasefire. Ben Jamal, representing PSC, emphasized the mounting international pressure on Israel, asserting the "simple, absolute necessity" of an immediate ceasefire.

The march commenced at Marble Arch, proceeding along Park Lane, Knightsbridge, and Kensington Road, reaching near the Israeli embassy in Kensington. Addressing the crowd, Husam Zomlot, the Palestinians' top envoy to the UK, urged participants to channel their emotions for justice.

Police Instructions and Criticism

Police imposed restrictions on the march's start time to accommodate an event at a synagogue. Despite facing criticism from Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy, who labeled it an "antisemitic hate parade," the march continued peacefully.

Similar protests occurred in Sydney and Istanbul. The Israel-Gaza conflict, triggered by Hamas attacks on October 7, has resulted in significant casualties. The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza reported over 28,600 deaths, while Israel maintains its objective is to dismantle Hamas and secure the release of hostages.

Global Calls for Ceasefire

Amidst international calls for a ceasefire, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron emphasized the need for a sustainable ceasefire and a political solution, including a Palestinian state. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer expressed support for a ceasefire, with Scottish Labour specifically calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza.