Pope Francis Rallies Global Action Against Human Trafficking on the 10th International Day of Prayer and Awareness

On February 8, 2024, Pope Francis issued a vehement appeal for concerted global action to combat and eradicate human trafficking on the 10th International Day of Prayer and Awareness against Human Trafficking. Honoring St. Josephine Bakhita, a former slave turned Canossian nun, Pope Francis urged everyone to walk in her footsteps, listen to the suffering victims, and take action against trafficking at every level.

A Call to Defend Human Dignity

In his message, Pope Francis emphasized the importance of responsiveness and urged individuals, families, parish and religious communities, ecclesial associations, movements, and various social and political spheres to pray and act proactively in defense of human dignity. The call to action coincided with an online prayer marathon attended by Catholics from over 50 countries.

Human trafficking is a lucrative $150 billion industry, enslaving an estimated 49.6 million people worldwide, with a 25% increase in modern slavery cases from 2016 to 2021, as reported by the International Labor Organization.

The Global Talitha Kum Network

The Church's efforts against human trafficking are coordinated by the global Talitha Kum network, consisting of over 2,000 Catholic religious sisters who work against sex trafficking and support survivors. Sister Abby Avelino, the international coordinator, highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts and strategic networking to combat human trafficking.

Felicia Monjeza, a young ambassador for the cause, emphasized the crucial role of involving young people in the fight against human trafficking, focusing on empowerment and effective awareness-raising.

A Lenten Call to Free Oneself and Others

Pope Francis urged action to combat human trafficking and other forms of slavery during Lent, emphasizing the need to free oneself and others from this affliction. He expressed gratitude to all those committed to the cause and called for the mobilization of resources to combat trafficking and restore dignity to its victims.

As the world observes the 10th International Day of Prayer and Awareness against Human Trafficking, Pope Francis's vocal support for the cause encourages and mobilizes more young people to join the fight against modern slavery.

Let us heed the Pope's call and strive for a world where every person can live with freedom and dignity, free from the scourge of human trafficking.

