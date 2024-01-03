OSCE Leaders Condemn Russia’s Aerial Assaults on Ukraine, Call for Immediate End to Violence

In a joint statement, Bujar Osmani, the Chairman-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Jan Borg, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malta, and Helga Maria Schmid, the OSCE Secretary General, have condemned Russia’s significant aerial assaults on cities in Ukraine. The leaders urged for the immediate cessation of the ongoing violence and war, underlining the heavy toll on civilian lives and the destruction of essential infrastructure.

OSCE Condemns Russia’s Aerial Assaults

The OSCE leaders issued their statement following Russia’s intensifying air attacks as part of its conflict with Ukraine. The attacks, involving drones and missiles, have resulted in the loss of lives among women, men, and children. The OSCE leaders’ message is clear: they urge for the war to end immediately.

Heavy Toll on Civilian Lives

The leaders expressed particular concern about the increasing air attacks by Russia, emphasizing the heavy toll on civilian lives and the destruction of essential infrastructure. The statement underscores that civilians should never be targeted in warfare. As a result, the leaders are calling for an immediate cessation of the ongoing violence and the war.

A Grim Start to the New Year

The condemnation by the OSCE leaders marks a grim start to the new year that echoes the distressing end of the previous one. The leaders criticize the continuation of these attacks, which, according to them, perpetuate a cycle of misery and suffering with no constructive outcome. This call for peace comes as the world watches with growing concern the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine.