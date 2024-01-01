en English
International Affairs

North Korea Rings in 2024: Unveils Strategic Plans and Strengthens International Ties

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:37 am EST
North Korea Rings in 2024: Unveils Strategic Plans and Strengthens International Ties

As the world said goodbye to 2023 and greeted 2024 with hopeful eyes, North Korea marked the start of the New Year in its traditional style. The nation’s leader, Kim Jong Un, and its citizens participated in a New Year countdown ceremony broadcast by the Korean Central Television (KCTV), a state-owned television service. This annual event, which is deeply embedded in North Korea’s culture and political ideology, offers a glimpse into the nation’s priorities for the year ahead.

Setting the Tone for 2024

These New Year celebrations are significant as they often include messages of guidance or policy announcements from Kim Jong Un to the North Korean people. This year was no different. Kim Jong Un used the platform to announce North Korea’s strategic plans, vowing to launch three new spy satellites, build military drones, and bolster its nuclear arsenal in 2024. These announcements underscore the country’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its military capabilities and technological prowess.

Strengthening International Relations

Aside from domestic goals, the New Year’s ceremony also highlighted North Korea’s international relations agenda. Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged New Year messages on Monday, pledging to further develop the cooperative relationship between their countries. This mutual commitment between the two leaders signifies the continued strengthening of ties between North Korea and China, two nations that share a long history of diplomatic relations and strategic alliance.

Celebrations Reflecting National Solidarity

The New Year countdown ceremony in North Korea is more than just an opportunity for policy announcements. It’s a showcase of national solidarity and unity, marked by mass gatherings and performances that reflect the country’s culture. The broadcast by KCTV, an integral part of national festivities, serves both domestic and international audiences, providing a window into North Korea’s societal and political life.

As 2024 unfolds, the world will be watching closely to see how North Korea’s announced plans materialize and how its relationship with China evolves. The New Year’s ceremony has set the tone for the coming months, highlighting the nation’s ambitions and its leader’s vision for the year ahead.

International Affairs
author

BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

