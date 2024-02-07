New York Times Reports Decline in Advertising Revenue Amidst Rise in Digital Subscribers

The New York Times (NYT) has reported a decline in advertising revenue, witnessing an 8.4% fall to $164.1 million in the fourth quarter. This figure stands below the anticipated $177 million. The decline has been attributed to an uncertain economy that has led to reduced marketing budgets and a shift by advertisers towards established platforms such as Meta. The geopolitical climate, particularly conflicts in areas like the Middle East, has also influenced advertisers' reluctance to place their content adjacent to certain news topics.
Countering the Downturn with Digital Subscriptions
Despite the downturn in advertising, the NYT saw a rise in digital-only subscribers. The company added 300,000 subscribers in the fourth quarter, compared to 210,000 in the previous one. The overall revenue for the quarter was $676.2 million, slightly missing the forecasted $679.24 million. However, the adjusted profit of 70 cents per share exceeded expectations.
In an attempt to mitigate the impact of the revenue drop, the NYT is offering a combination of core news reports and digital content. This includes games and sports, which are aimed at attracting new subscribers. The current situation is a challenging one for other publishers as well, with some resorting to staff layoffs, while others offer voluntary separation packages.
Looking Ahead
Looking forward, the NYT predicts a low-to-high single-digit percentage increase in digital advertising revenue for the first quarter. Despite this, total ad revenues are expected to decrease in the mid-single-digits. However, there is an anticipation of increased advertising spending as the November presidential election draws near. Political advertising is projected to see a 30% increase from the 2020 election.