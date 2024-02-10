New Global Economic Order Inevitable as Climate Change Reshapes World Economies

Renowned strategist Thomas PM Barnett, of Throughline Inc., delivered a powerful address at the ET Now Global Business Summit in New Delhi today. He asserted that an 'inevitable' new international economic order is on the horizon, driven by the extensive impacts of climate change.

A Shift in the Global Economic Landscape

Barnett's speech resonated with the audience as he emphasized that this transformation is not a matter of choice but a necessity. The strategist's perspective aligns with recent studies indicating a growing acceptance of climate change among Americans. A poll reveals that 72% of Americans now believe climate change is happening, and 58% attribute it to human activities.

The effects of climate change are becoming increasingly apparent, with higher ocean temperatures and increased atmospheric moisture contributing to more frequent extreme weather events. These occurrences are causing anxiety among Americans, with 58% worried about the impact on their communities and 63% concerned about climate change risks.

The Looming Threat of AMOC Collapse

A recent study by Utrecht University climate scientist and oceanographer Rene van Westen suggests that an abrupt shutdown of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) due to Greenland's ice sheet melting could happen sooner than previously thought. This collapse would have severe consequences for global weather patterns, including plummeting temperatures in northwestern Europe, extended Arctic ice, increased heat in the Southern Hemisphere, altered rainfall patterns, and disrupted Amazon rainforests.

The study, published in Science Advances, adds to the mounting concerns about an AMOC collapse in the near future. Although the exact timeline remains uncertain, the implications of such an event would be catastrophic, affecting millions worldwide.

Rising Above Doubt: The Paris Climate Agreement

In another alarming development, a study by the University Western Australia Oceans Institute suggests that the world might have already surpassed the 1.5 degrees Celsius temperature increase threshold set by the Paris Climate Agreement. The findings, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, indicate that the world started warming approximately 80 years earlier than previously estimated by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), and that we may have already reached 1.7 degrees Celsius in 2020.

While some scientists remain skeptical and call for more data, the study underscores the urgent need to address climate change. The potential consequences of this temperature increase are far-reaching and devastating, affecting ecosystems, agriculture, and human life.

As the world grapples with these sobering revelations, Barnett's call for a new international economic order in the face of climate change becomes all the more pertinent. The strategist's insights serve as a stark reminder that the global economy must adapt to these new realities, or risk being swept away by the tides of change.

In the face of overwhelming evidence, it is clear that climate change is no longer a distant threat but a present reality. The consequences of inaction are too severe to ignore, and the need for global cooperation has never been greater. As Barnett emphasized at the ET Now Global Business Summit, the time for a new international economic order is now.