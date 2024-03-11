Netanyahu Claims 13,000 "Terrorists" Killed in Gaza Conflict; Biden Calls Offensive a Red Line

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in an interview with German media company Axel Springer, asserted that at least 13,000 "terrorists" were among the 31,000 Palestinians killed during the five-month-long conflict with Hamas in Gaza. Israeli tallies attribute the conflict to Hamas militants' attack on October 7, resulting in 1,200 deaths and 253 hostages seized. The Israeli perspective emphasizes the need to continue the offensive in southern Gaza, particularly in Rafah, to defeat Hamas and achieve victory.

Gaza Health Ministry's Perspective:

The Gaza health ministry, however, does not differentiate between civilian and militant casualties but notes that 72% of those killed were women and children. Hamas dismisses Israel's figures, labeling them attempts to portray "fake victories." The conflicting narratives highlight the challenges in accurately assessing the toll and the impact on civilians caught in the crossfire.

Biden's Concerns and Netanyahu's Determination:

US President Joe Biden has expressed strong opposition to a major offensive in Rafah until Israel devises a plan for mass civilian evacuation. With more than half of Gaza's 2.3 million people seeking refuge in Rafah, concerns about civilian safety persist. Despite these concerns, Netanyahu is resolute in pushing into Rafah, emphasizing the prevention of a recurrence of the October 7 attack and the necessity to eliminate remaining "terror battalions."

Humanitarian Crisis and the Path Forward

The humanitarian impact of the conflict cannot be overstated, with tens of thousands of casualties and widespread destruction of infrastructure. The onset of Ramadan in Gaza amidst such turmoil adds a poignant layer of suffering for the territory's residents. Efforts to secure a ceasefire and ensure the safe passage of humanitarian aid remain critical, with the international community's role in mediating and providing support more important than ever. As Netanyahu vows to press on and Biden draws his red line, the path to peace seems fraught with challenges, requiring concerted diplomatic efforts to avert further tragedy.

The unfolding situation in Gaza represents a critical juncture in Israeli-Palestinian relations, with potential implications for regional stability and international diplomacy. As Netanyahu remains steadfast in his military objectives and Biden issues warnings against further escalation, the world watches and waits for a resolution that could pave the way for peace or plunge the region into deeper conflict.