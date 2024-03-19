Nepali Men Enlisted for War: From Recruitment in Russia to Nepal's Rescue Mission

In a striking revelation, reports have emerged about the recruitment and subsequent mistreatment of Nepali men by Russian forces for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This issue has quickly escalated into a diplomatic concern, prompting actions from the Nepali government to repatriate its citizens.

Recruitment and Abuse

According to a Sky News report, Nepali men, including 35-year-old Ganesh, have faced exploitation and abuse after being recruited to fight in Ukraine on behalf of Russia. These men, promised employment, found themselves in dire conditions, contrasting sharply with their expectations. The news of their mistreatment has sparked outrage, highlighting the vulnerability of Nepali nationals abroad.

Nepal's Response and Repatriation Efforts

The Deputy Prime Minister of Nepal announced that Moscow had agreed to cancel contracts with Nepali nationals serving in the Russian Army, facilitating their return home. This decision came after 19 Nepali nationals reportedly lost their lives, with others still missing. The Nepali government, acknowledging the illegal recruitment through human trafficking channels, has intensified its efforts to bring these men back, emphasizing the rescue and safety of its citizens as a top priority.

International Implications and Diplomatic Measures

The situation has not only affected the individuals and families involved but has also raised significant diplomatic concerns. Nepal's government is now actively working with Russian authorities to ensure the welfare of its citizens and is advocating for the implementation of diplomatic codes of conduct. This incident underscores the complex interplay between national interest and foreign policy, especially for countries like Nepal, whose citizens often seek employment opportunities abroad.

This episode serves as a poignant reminder of the broader human impacts of international conflicts and the responsibilities of governments to protect their citizens abroad. As Nepal navigates through these diplomatic challenges, the international community watches closely, hoping for a resolution that prioritizes human rights and dignity.