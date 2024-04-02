NEMA and UN-OCHA Join Forces to Combat Flooding in Nigeria Amid Funding Cuts

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has partnered with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN-OCHA) to fortify Nigeria's preparedness against the anticipated flooding during the 2024 rainy season. This collaboration is set against a backdrop of declining international funding, aiming to leverage local solutions and technological advancements to mitigate disaster impacts effectively.

Advertisment

Strategic Preparations for the Rainy Season

NEMA's Director General, Zubaida Umar, emphasized the agency's commitment to utilizing early warning alerts, in alignment with Seasonal Climate Prediction, and ramping up public sensitization efforts. The focus is on preemptive measures to minimize the adverse effects of flooding. An upcoming expert meeting aims to refine these strategies further, ensuring the protection of lives and livelihoods. The visit from UN-OCHA is viewed as a timely effort to bolster mutual support and collaboration, enhancing response mechanisms to various emergencies across Nigeria.

Enhancing Operational Effectiveness through Technology

Advertisment

The proposed upgrade of NEMA's Situation Room by UN-OCHA is a significant stride towards improving disaster response coordination. This initiative will introduce advanced technologies and data analysis tools, facilitating real-time insights and informed decision-making processes. The envisioned transformation into a Central Command Centre is expected to guide strategic decision-making during significant disaster events, marking a leap in operational efficiency and effectiveness.

Addressing the Challenge of Reduced Humanitarian Financing

Trond Jensen of UN-OCHA highlighted the pressing challenge posed by the reduction in humanitarian financing. With a global need to support almost 300 million people and funding diminishing, the partnership underscores the necessity to work smarter and more efficiently. The focus is on preventing natural disasters and mitigating impacts before they occur, through local solutions and inclusive responses. This approach is pivotal in navigating the current landscape of changing climate impacts and financial constraints.