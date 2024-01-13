en English
International Affairs

Middle East on the Brink: Escalating Tensions and Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:46 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 3:16 pm EST
Middle East on the Brink: Escalating Tensions and Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

On a recent Saturday, the destruction in Gaza Strip escalated as Israel conducted airstrikes leading to widespread devastation in Rafah. The Middle East is on the precipice of a potential conflict expansion, as the United States and British forces launched strikes against pro-Hamas Houthi rebels in Yemen. These intensified military actions in the region could potentially lead to a broader regional conflict involving various major powers.

Devastating humanitarian crisis

The conflict between Israel and Gaza has triggered a humanitarian crisis, with an alarming death toll of 23,843, primarily women and children. The war initiated by Hamas militants has resulted in existential shortages of food, water, medicine, and fuel in Gaza, leading to a collapsing health system. The International Court of Justice has heard arguments accusing Israel of breaching the UN Genocide Convention. Amid this humanitarian crisis, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the military campaign until victory.

The toll of the conflict

Overnight Israeli bombardments into Saturday in the Gaza Strip resulted in the death of more than 30 Palestinians, including young children. The Gaza Health Ministry reported that 135 Palestinians were killed in the last 24 hours, raising the overall toll to 23,843. The primary hospital in central Gaza, Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, ran out of fuel, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis. Israel maintains that Hamas is responsible for high civilian casualties. The World Health Organization reported that only 15 of the territory’s 36 hospitals are still partially functional, adding to the distressing situation.

Escalating regional tensions

The Israel-Hamas war has sparked fears of escalating into a regional conflict. The U.S. strike against Iran-backed rebels in Yemen has heightened these concerns. The International Court of Justice heard allegations by South Africa of Israel’s genocidal actions against Palestinians. More than 85% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million has been displaced as a result of Israel’s military offensive. Severe shortages of food, clean water, and fuel in Gaza have been exacerbated by Israel’s constraints on humanitarian missions and aid deliveries.

As the conflict approaches its 100th day, the world watches with bated breath. The devastating humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to shock global opinion, intensifying calls for an immediate ceasefire. Amid the escalating tensions, the healthcare system in Gaza is on the brink of collapse, struggling to provide adequate care and supplies for the wounded. The conflict’s toll on civilians is staggering, with entire cities and towns reduced to rubble. The future remains uncertain as the potential for the conflict to widen looms ominously.

International Affairs Palestine Politics
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

