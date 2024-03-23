Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Marks 8th Anniversary, Boosting Regional Development and Unity

Over the past eight years, the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) mechanism has not only established itself as an effective model for win-win cooperation but has also made consistent progress, enhancing collaboration among Mekong countries in various fields, according to Cambodia’s foreign ministry. Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sok Chenda Sophea highlighted these achievements in a congratulatory message marking the 8th anniversary of the MLC and MLC Week 2024, which runs from March 18-24.

A Foundation for Regional Prosperity

The MLC, founded on March 23, 2016, includes six participating countries: Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, and China. "The initiation of the MLC in 2016 reflected the shared ambitions of our six leaders to foster peace, stability, and comprehensive development, and to establish a community with a shared future of peace and prosperity for our people and the world," stated Chenda Sophea. The framework has achieved remarkable success in the past eight years, serving as a paradigm of effective win-win cooperation and significantly enhancing collaboration.

Impactful Initiatives and Future Directions

The MLC Special Fund remains a vital financial resource for new projects in various fields including rural development, poverty alleviation, water resources, agriculture, air transport, health, education, tourism, culture, and women’s empowerment. "The MLC will persist as a positive force in harmony with other Mekong subregion mechanisms, complementing initiatives like the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and others," Chenda Sophea added. At the 4th MLC Leaders’ Meeting in December 2023, all participating government heads reaffirmed their commitment to regional cooperation and development, emphasizing the socio-economic development of the subregion, enhancing the well-being of its people, narrowing the development gap, and building a community for a shared future of peace and prosperity.

Broader Impacts and Collaborative Efforts

Yang Peou, secretary-general of the Royal Academy of Cambodia, remarked on the MLC’s role as a corridor linking China with other Mekong River countries, benefiting all within the framework of the greater Mekong subregion. He acknowledged that cooperation with China has resulted in numerous development projects along the Mekong, including developments such as high-speed railways to Vientiane in Laos and significant transport infrastructure projects. "At the same time, Cambodia has also embarked on numerous development projects, such as the construction of infrastructure for hydropower, roads, bridges, the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway, Siem Reap-Angkor International Airport [SAI] and other projects. These are results of the BRI within the MLC network," he added.

As the MLC celebrates its 8th anniversary, the achievements and ongoing projects under its framework underscore the importance of regional cooperation in facing modern challenges and ensuring sustainable development. The continued success of the MLC mechanism stands as a testament to the shared vision and commitment of its member countries towards a prosperous and harmonious region.