Marcos Jr.'s Germany Visit: A Tale of Personal Connections and Cultural Exchange

As President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announces his upcoming visit to Germany in March, the news carries a profound personal resonance for this American journalist with Filipino roots and German ancestry. The visit follows the recent trip of Annalena Baerbock, the first German foreign minister to set foot in the Philippines in over a decade.

A Personal Connection to Germany

My mother was born in Chemnitz, a city in eastern Germany. Her Jewish family was torn apart during the Holocaust, with my mother fortunate enough to escape. The rest of her family was not as lucky. I recently participated in a solemn ceremony in Chemnitz to honor my mother and her family with 'stumbling stones,' small brass plaques embedded in the pavement, serving as a permanent reminder of their existence and the atrocities they endured.

This experience led me to discover German relatives I never knew I had, and I witnessed firsthand a new generation of Germans eager to learn about and confront their nation's past. This collective introspection is evident in the German government's recent pledge to intervene on Israel's behalf at the UN International Court of Justice, rejecting accusations of genocide against Israel.

Germany's Evolving Relationship with its Past

"We cannot change the past, but we can shape the future," said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during her visit to the Philippines. Her words echo the sentiment of a nation grappling with its dark history while striving to make amends.

Germany's commitment to acknowledging and addressing its past is evident in various initiatives, from the 'stumbling stones' project to the government's efforts to defend Israel against accusations of genocide. By taking such a stance, Germany is not only standing up for human rights but also demonstrating its willingness to learn from history and promote a more just world.

Looking Forward to the Frankfurt Book Fair

As President Marcos Jr. prepares for his visit to Germany, I find myself eagerly anticipating my own return to the country next year. The Frankfurt Book Fair, one of the world's most prestigious literary events, will host the Philippines as an honored guest.

This occasion presents a unique opportunity to showcase Filipino literature, culture, and history on a global stage. It also serves as a testament to the enduring connections between the Philippines and Germany, two nations bound by a shared commitment to learning from the past and working towards a brighter future.

As I reflect on my mother's story and Germany's efforts to confront its past, I am reminded of the power of acknowledging history and the importance of fostering cross-cultural understanding. President Marcos Jr.'s upcoming visit to Germany represents not just a political event but a significant moment in the ongoing dialogue between nations, cultures, and individuals.

In a world that often feels divided, it is heartening to witness moments of unity and shared purpose. As the Philippines and Germany continue to strengthen their ties, may they serve as an example of the transformative power of understanding, reconciliation, and hope.