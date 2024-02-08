Managing Climate Risks in International Supply Chains: A Call to Action

In a world where extreme weather events are becoming increasingly frequent, companies with international supply chains face significant operational risks due to climate change. According to a recent study by Nora Pankratz of the Federal Reserve Board and Christoph Schiller of Arizona State University, these risks can manifest in unexpected ways, forcing companies to make difficult decisions about their suppliers.

The Chain Reaction of Climate Change

The study, which analyzed the impact of extreme weather events on the operational performance of suppliers and their downstream customers, found that heatwaves and floods had a negative effect on both parties. However, the consequences were even more severe when the exposure to climate-related risks exceeded what customers had anticipated.

When faced with these unexpected challenges, customers were more likely to terminate their relationships with affected suppliers. This was particularly true when suppliers were based in countries with low adaptation readiness in terms of economic, governance, and social capacities.

Adapting to the New Normal

In response to these operational risks, customers have begun to take measures to protect themselves from future disruptions. The study found that customers were more likely to increase their inventories, maintain higher cash reserves, and boost their investments in research and development in the face of climate-related challenges.

When it comes to finding new suppliers, customers are also becoming more discerning. The study found that customers prefer suppliers with lower vulnerability to climate impacts, reducing their future operational risks.

The Role of Regulation and Policy

While companies are taking steps to adapt to the challenges of climate change, the study highlights the importance of regulations and policies in achieving net-zero supply chains. Companies like Maersk, a key player in global logistics supply chains, have committed to decarbonizing logistics and taking responsibility for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

However, achieving this goal will require more than just corporate commitment. Regulations and policies that encourage sustainable practices and penalize environmentally harmful behaviors will be essential in creating a more resilient and sustainable global supply chain.

As the effects of climate change continue to manifest in unexpected ways, companies with international supply chains must be prepared to adapt. The study by Pankratz and Schiller serves as a reminder that operational risk management in response to climate change is not just a matter of corporate social responsibility, but also a matter of survival.

The takeaway? Companies must take a proactive approach to managing climate-related risks in their supply chains, or risk being left behind in an increasingly unpredictable world.

In the end, it's not just about protecting profits, but also about protecting the planet. By taking action now, companies can help ensure a more sustainable future for all.

A Call to Action

The study by Pankratz and Schiller underscores the urgent need for companies to incorporate climate change impact into their financial models and understand the risks associated with their supply chains. By doing so, they can make informed decisions about their suppliers and take steps to mitigate the risks associated with climate change.

As investors increasingly seek to understand and quantify the risks associated with climate change, companies that take a proactive approach to managing these risks will be better positioned to attract investment and succeed in a changing world.

The numbers are stark: insured losses from natural disasters have been on the rise, and the costs of inaction are only going to increase. It's time for companies to take a hard look at their supply chains and make the necessary changes to ensure their long-term viability.

The future of our planet depends on it.