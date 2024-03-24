Macron Warns Netanyahu: Rafah Forced Transfers Could Be War Crimes, Opposes Gaza Offensive

French President Emmanuel Macron has firmly addressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the potential forced transfer of inhabitants from Rafah in southern Gaza, labeling such actions as potential war crimes. The conversation, which unfolded on Sunday, also saw Macron expressing strong opposition to any Israeli military operation targeting Hamas in Rafah, a region where the majority of Gaza's populace has sought refuge following months of intense conflict in the besieged territory.

International Condemnation and UN Resolution Efforts

Amidst the growing international outcry, Macron's dialogue with Netanyahu included a stern condemnation of Israel's recent announcement to seize 800 hectares of land in the occupied West Bank for new settlements. This move, described by activists as the largest land seizure in decades, has escalated tensions further. Macron also revealed his intentions to propose a draft resolution to the UN Security Council aimed at securing "an immediate and lasting ceasefire" while urging for the immediate opening of all crossing points into Gaza.

The Escalating Crisis in Gaza

The potential Rafah ground offensive comes as international pressure mounts, with warnings of mass civilian casualties and an exacerbation of the already dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Despite the international backlash, Israel maintains that the offensive is crucial in their campaign to dismantle Hamas. The conflict, which erupted following a significant Hamas attack on October 7, has resulted in approximately 1,160 deaths in Israel, predominantly civilians, and a staggering 32,070 deaths in Gaza, as per the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

Global Opposition and Humanitarian Concerns

As Palestinian civilian deaths continue to soar and the siege leads to widespread malnutrition and hunger, global opposition to Israel's military campaign intensifies. The international community, including prominent figures and nations, has increasingly vocalized its condemnation of Israel's actions and the severe impact on Gaza's civilian population. The ongoing conflict underscores the urgent need for diplomatic interventions to prevent further loss of life and to address the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.