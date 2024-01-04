Macron Urges Israel to Restrain From Escalating Tensions After Beirut Strike

French President Emmanuel Macron has made an urgent appeal to Israel to refrain from escalating tensions, especially in Lebanon. This plea follows an Israeli air strike in Beirut that claimed the life of Hamas’s deputy leader, Saleh al-Aruri. Macron’s call for restraint came in the aftermath of a phone discussion with Israeli minister Benny Gantz, where he stressed the necessity of averting escalatory actions in Lebanon and maintaining dialogue with all regional parties involved.

Implications of the Beirut Strike

The latest strike, part of Israel’s routine operations against Hezbollah along its border with Lebanon, marked a significant shift in the conflict. For the first time since the onset of the Gaza war, the Israeli forces have targeted Beirut. Hezbollah has vehemently condemned the attack, viewing it as a major provocation against Lebanon and a perilous progression in the conflict. They have vowed to retaliate.

International Response and the Role of France

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati also expressed disapproval of the assassination, suggesting that it could potentially entangle Lebanon deeper into the Israel-Hamas conflict. Macron, while vocalizing his concern for the civilian casualties in Gaza and the ongoing humanitarian crisis, reaffirmed France’s commitment to Israel’s security. He reiterated his call for a durable ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The Aftermath and Future Prospects

While Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari did not directly comment on the killing, he underscored the military’s heightened state of vigilance. Following al-Aruri’s death, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh declared that the group remains undefeated, honoring its leaders who die as martyrs. As the world watches, the dynamics of this volatile region continue to evolve, with every event bearing implications far beyond its immediate surroundings.