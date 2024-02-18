Lula Accuses Israel of "Genocide" in Gaza Strip, Compares Actions to Hitler

In a bold statement on Sunday, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva denounced Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip as "genocide," drawing parallels to Adolf Hitler's atrocities against Jews during World War II. Speaking to reporters in Addis Ababa during an African Union summit, Lula emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, "What's happening in the Gaza Strip isn't a war, it's a genocide." He underscored the asymmetrical nature of the conflict, characterizing it as "a war between a highly prepared army and women and children."

Strongest Comments Yet

Lula's remarks represent some of the most forceful criticism of the conflict to date from a prominent leader of the global south. As Brazil currently holds the rotating presidency of the G20, Lula's words carry significant weight on the international stage. Notably, the 78-year-old leader had previously condemned Hamas's attack on Israel as a "terrorist" act.

Despite his initial condemnation of Hamas's actions, Lula has become increasingly critical of Israel's retaliatory military campaign. He highlighted the devastating toll on civilian lives, expressing concern over the high number of casualties, particularly among women and children. According to figures provided by the Hamas-run territory's health ministry, Israel's assault on Gaza has resulted in the deaths of at least 28,858 people. Netanyahu has since released a statement condemning Brazil’s presidents' remarks.

Call for International Support

Lula also criticized Western countries' decisions to halt aid to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, following allegations of employee involvement in the October 7 attack. In response, Lula pledged to increase Brazil's contribution to the agency and urged other nations to follow suit. He emphasized the importance of solidarity and humanitarian assistance in addressing the plight of Palestinians, urging the international community to demonstrate greater political awareness and compassion.

Advocacy for Two-State Solution

Reiterating his longstanding support for a two-state solution, Lula called for Palestine to be "definitively recognized as a full and sovereign state." His advocacy reflects Brazil's commitment to achieving a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and ensuring the rights and dignity of all parties involved.