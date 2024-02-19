Limerick Set to Thrive as 'Disrupting Neoliberalism' Conference Promises €3M Economic Boost

As the University of Limerick braces for an influx of intellectual discourse, the mid-west region anticipates an economic windfall. From 26-29 June, the Kemmy Business School is set to host the international conference 'Disrupting Neoliberalism', organized by the Society for the Advancement of Socio-Economics (SASE). With over 1,500 delegates from more than 60 countries expected to attend, the event is not only a testament to the university's global outreach and commitment to high-quality scholarship but also a significant boon to Limerick's local economy, with an estimated value of €3 million.

The Impacts of 'Disrupting Neoliberalism'

The conference aims to delve into the profound effects of global forces on work, technologies, economic systems, and cultural lives. It promises to be a melting pot of ideas with discussions centered around decent work, the role of multinational corporations in Ireland, and visions for a sustainable and equitable work future. The interdisciplinary nature of the event will see researchers from sociology, political sciences, economics, history, psychology, and law come together to present their findings on power, structure, and economic systems.

A Boon for the Local Economy

Each delegate attending the conference is estimated to bring €1,883 to the local economy, underscoring the substantial impact international conferences have in Ireland. This event's financial injection is expected to ripple through Limerick, boosting various sectors from hospitality to retail. The involvement of Fáilte Ireland and the Shannon Region Conference and Sports Bureau highlights the nation's strategic approach to leveraging such gatherings, with an ongoing pipeline of international conference business worth €1.1 billion for Ireland. This initiative not only enhances the local economy but also strengthens Ireland's position as a prime location for hosting large-scale international events.

University of Limerick at the Forefront of Global Discourse

The University of Limerick's commitment to fostering an environment conducive to global discourse is evident in its hosting of 'Disrupting Neoliberalism'. Professors Tony Dundon and Finbarr Murphy, the event's organizers, emphasize the conference's role in pushing the boundaries of traditional neoliberal thought. Similarly, the University of Galway's successful hosting of the European Solid Mechanics conference organized by Prof. Peter McHugh, adds to the narrative of Irish universities positioning themselves as key players in the global academic community. These institutions are not just venues for scholarly exchange; they are vibrant hubs where economic value and intellectual insight intersect, driving both personal and institutional growth.

In conclusion, the 'Disrupting Neoliberalism' conference at the University of Limerick is set to be a landmark event, both academically and economically. With its substantial contribution to the local economy and the opportunity for intellectual engagement on a global scale, the conference exemplifies the powerful role of academia in shaping economic landscapes and fostering international dialogue. As Limerick prepares to welcome delegates from around the world, the city stands on the cusp of a significant economic and scholarly enrichment that will resonate well beyond the conference's conclusion.