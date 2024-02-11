Kuwait at a Crossroads: The Urgent Need for Efficient Time Management in Tourism

In the heart of the Gulf, where sands whisper tales of ancient trade routes and modern skylines glitter with oil wealth, Kuwait stands as a nation grappling with an elusive gem: time. The management of this intangible resource is pivotal to the success of institutions and the nation's prosperity. Yet, the current executive branch falters, creating a ripple effect that permeates all sectors, most notably tourism.

A Decline in All Areas

As the world reawakens from the pandemic slumber, the clamor for open borders and reunited families echoes across Kuwait. Yet, the government's response is mired in bureaucracy and unattainable conditions. The minimum salary requirement, the prerequisite for a university degree, and the stipulation that flight tickets must be issued by the national carrier, are barriers too high for many.

The consequences are stark. In 2023, Kuwait languished at the bottom of the Gulf region in terms of tourists, welcoming a mere 203,000 visitors. The goalpost for 2030 remains hazy, with no specific target in sight.

A Tale of Contrasts

Contrast this with the United Arab Emirates, which ranked fourth globally in terms of income from tourism last year, raking in a staggering $61 billion. The UAE's embrace of global visitors stands in stark contrast to Kuwait's reticence, underscoring the potential rewards of a more welcoming approach.

The Need for a Clear Vision

As the sun sets on the Arabian Gulf, casting a golden hue on the Kuwaiti skyline, the call for a clear vision in managing time grows louder. The potential benefits are manifold: increased tourism, bolstered revenue, and job creation. Yet, the path forward remains obscured by the shadows of bureaucracy and unattainable conditions.

The echoes of time's relentless march reverberate through Kuwait, a reminder of the urgency to act. The nation's future hinges on its ability to harness time effectively, to transform it from an elusive gem into a catalyst for growth and prosperity.

As the world moves forward, Kuwait stands at a crossroads. The choice is clear: embrace change, manage time efficiently, and reap the rewards, or risk being left behind in the sands of time.

