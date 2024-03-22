Kerala CM Seeks Repatriation of Students Duped into Fighting for Russia in Ukraine Conflict

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urgently reached out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, requesting help to repatriate three students from Kerala who were deceitfully recruited to fight for Russia against Ukraine. The alarming situation came to light when one of the students sustained serious injuries on the battlefield, bringing the plight of these young men to the forefront of international attention.

Deception and Despair

In January 2024, Tinu, Prince, and Vineeth traveled to Russia, enticed by the promise of employment as security personnel. Each student paid a hefty sum of Rs 7 lakh to an agent who betrayed them, forcing their entry into the Russian Military Forces. Within a fortnight, they received arms training and were dispatched to the war front, where Prince was badly hurt during an encounter. The distressing news of their predicament reached Kerala through Prince, who managed to inform his family of their dire circumstances.

Government Intervention and Pleas for Help

Upon learning about the situation, Chief Minister Vijayan took immediate action, seeking the intervention of both Indian and Russian diplomatic channels to ensure the safe return of these students and others in similar predicaments. Despite initial appeals to the Indian Ambassador in Moscow and the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs, the response was lacking, prompting a direct appeal to S Jaishankar for urgent action. Vijayan's letter emphasized the broader issue of young Indians being stranded in Russia, highlighting the need for a coordinated effort to secure their repatriation.

Implications and Calls for Change

This distressing event underscores the vulnerability of individuals seeking employment abroad, falling prey to unscrupulous agents, and the complexities of international conflict zones. It also spotlights the role of government bodies in safeguarding their citizens' welfare, both domestically and internationally. As efforts to repatriate the affected students continue, this incident calls for a reevaluation of recruitment and employment practices involving foreign engagements, demanding stricter regulations to prevent such exploitations in the future.