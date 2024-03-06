Kazakhstan Marks 25th Anniversary of National Commission for Women's Affairs with High-Level Forum

ASTANA - Kazakhstan's National Commission for Women's Affairs, Family and Demographic Policy celebrated its quarter-century milestone on March 6, gathering influential figures to reflect on its accomplishments and future directions. Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva, alongside Deputy Akim of Astana Yeset Baiken, and other notable members, emphasized the commission's pivotal role in advancing gender equality and supporting women and children.

Empowering Women in Business and Politics

At the heart of the forum, discussions centered around the economic and political empowerment of women. With nearly 90,000 SMEs in Astana led by women and significant female representation in healthcare and education, the focus was clear: women's empowerment is key to Kazakhstan's socio-economic development. Sholpan Karinova, representing the Amanat party, highlighted the notable female membership within the party and their increasing participation in political decision-making.

Legal Advances and International Cooperation

The commission's efforts in strengthening legal frameworks and international cooperation were also spotlighted. Recent amendments to various codes aimed at bolstering the legal culture and ensuring zero tolerance for law violations were discussed. Furthermore, Kazakhstan's alignment with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, particularly gender equality, underscores its commitment to improving its global gender gap ranking and fulfilling international obligations.

Initiatives and Future Directions

Collaborations with entities like the Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund have resulted in socially valuable initiatives, including health and rehabilitation projects for remote areas and special needs children, respectively. Looking ahead, Kazakhstan aims to continue its fight against domestic violence and enhance women's rights, in line with its 2030 action plan. The forum's discussions, enriched by contributions from public figures and international experts, underscored a collective commitment to expanding opportunities for women.

The forum not only celebrated past achievements but also set the stage for future endeavors in gender equality and women's empowerment. Reflecting on Kazakhstan's progress and the challenges ahead, it's clear that the journey towards gender equality is ongoing, with the National Commission playing a crucial role in shaping a more inclusive and equitable society.