Kazakhstan Advances Disability Rights Amid Challenges: UN Committee Review Highlights

During its recent session, the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities praised Kazakhstan for its commitment to enhancing the rights of people with disabilities, while also highlighting areas needing improvement. The Committee's review focused on Kazakhstan's efforts in emergency situation preparedness and deinstitutionalization strategies, underscoring the need for policy revision and a more inclusive approach.

Commitment to Change

Kazakhstan's dedication to reforming disability rights was evident as the Committee lauded the state's initiative to draft new legislation aimed at better protecting these rights. Despite the positive steps, concerns were raised regarding the adequacy of guidelines for the safety of persons with disabilities during emergencies, emphasizing the need for policies that fully address diverse needs. The introduction of a new Social Services Code and the development of small capacity homes indicate progress towards deinstitutionalization, yet the Committee urged further legislative review to ensure compliance with the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Addressing Immediate Needs

In response to a recent earthquake in Almaty, Kazakhstan has taken steps to update legal documents and improve emergency response protocols, including for people with disabilities. This initiative highlights the state's acknowledgment of the critical need for accessible emergency services. Additionally, the establishment of centers for children with intellectual impairments and the provision of free assistance signifies a move towards more inclusive care. However, the Committee's dialogue with Kazakhstan revealed ongoing challenges in creating a truly inclusive educational system and addressing the segregation of children with disabilities.

Future Directions and Efforts

Nazgul Sagindykova, Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of Kazakhstan, emphasized the state's commitment to the United Nations Strategy on Persons with Disabilities and the Convention's provisions. With significant efforts to provide individual assistants, sign language specialists, and inclusive education opportunities, Kazakhstan is making strides towards an inclusive society. Nevertheless, as the Committee's constructive dialogue indicated, there remains a considerable journey ahead in reevaluating the position of persons with disabilities within society and ensuring their full and equal participation.

This review session, while acknowledging Kazakhstan's progress, serves as a reminder of the continuous global effort required to advocate for and implement the rights of persons with disabilities. With ongoing commitment and international support, Kazakhstan can move closer to achieving an inclusive society where no one is left behind.