Jaishankar Critiques Nehru's Legacy, Cites Past Errors for POK, China Issues

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar recently spotlighted historical policy decisions by Jawaharlal Nehru, attributing them to current territorial disputes with Pakistan and China, including the contentious issue of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK). In a candid discussion at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jaishankar underscored Nehru's prioritization of China over India in the context of a UN Security Council seat, sparking debate over India's diplomatic stances and strategies.

Historical Insights and Contemporary Reflections

Dr. Jaishankar brought to light Sardar Patel's prescient warnings about China's intentions and Nehru's subsequent dismissal of these concerns. This historical anecdote serves as a backdrop to current challenges faced by India in maintaining its territorial integrity against Chinese encroachments. Furthermore, Jaishankar critiqued Nehru's decision to take the Kashmir issue to the United Nations, a move he believes has complicated India's stance on POK. The minister's remarks resonate with recent criticisms by BJP leaders of past Congress governments' territorial decisions, including the ceding of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka.

Foreign Policy as a Catalyst for Development

In his lecture on 'International Policy, Catalyst of Viksit Bharat,' Jaishankar elaborated on the role of foreign policy in bolstering India's economic development. He highlighted recent successes, such as the acquisition of jet engine technology from the US and the establishment of semiconductor plants by three firms in India, as examples of diplomatic victories under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Jaishankar also envisioned the creation of new business corridors, like the proposed India, UAE, Saudi Arabia to Europe corridor, to enhance India's export potential and leverage the Indian diaspora's influence.

Looking Ahead: Respecting Boundaries and Resolving Disputes

Dr. Jaishankar emphasized the importance of acknowledging and respecting India's historical boundaries while actively working to resolve outstanding territorial disputes. He pointed out the government's commitment to addressing issues inherited from past administrations, with a particular focus on the Kashmir resolution passed by Parliament. As India navigates these complex geopolitical landscapes, Jaishankar's reflections offer a critical examination of past policies and their impact on present and future foreign relations.