Istanbul Hosts Grand Tourism Fair: East Mediterranean International Tourism and Travel Exhibition

Istanbul, a city etched in history and charm, has opened its doors to the 27th East Mediterranean International Tourism and Travel Exhibition, a paramount event in the global tourism calendar. The four-day event has drawn a massive crowd of attendees, ranging from sector professionals to customers, and spanning a variety of companies. The fair, boasting regional representation from the Balkans, the Middle East, and Central Asia, also welcomes international participants from countries such as Germany, Bulgaria, Brazil, Egypt, Iran, Japan, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and Venezuela.

Day One: Medical Tourism and 2024 Tourism Trends

On the first day, the spotlight was on medical tourism and the unveiling of a report on 2024's tourism trends. This not only set the tone for the exhibition but also provided crucial insights into the evolving dynamics of the tourism industry.

Azerbaijan's Tourism Potential on Display

Azerbaijan has taken this opportunity to showcase its vast tourism capabilities, with the support of the State Tourism Agency and the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau. The national stand represents six travel companies, two hotel groups, and Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC. Visitors are being acquainted with the rich tourism potential of Azerbaijan, including gastrotourism, winemaking, winter tourism, ski resorts, and cultural heritage.

Collaborative Efforts for a Successful Exhibition

The exhibition is a collaborative effort, organized by the Türkiye Hoteliers Federation and the Turkish Tourism Investors Association. It also enjoys sponsorship from several Turkish entities, including the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ministry of Trade, Istanbul's Metropolitan Municipality, and Turkish Airlines.

With thousands of attendees, over 300 buyers, and more than 600 tourism professionals from 95 countries, this event is a testament to Istanbul’s significant role in global tourism. It is more than a fair; it is a global gathering of cultures, ideas, and opportunities, shaping the future of tourism.