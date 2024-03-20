Iran's President Raeisi Urges Global Action Against Gaza Violence in Nowruz Message

Marking the celebration of Nowruz, Iran's President Ebrahim Raeisi delivered a compelling New Year message to countries across Asia, calling for an urgent international response to halt the ongoing violence in Gaza by the Israeli forces. Amidst extending New Year greetings, Raeisi's message underscored the critical need for peace and humanitarian aid for Gaza, reflecting on the broader regional implications and Iran's economic vision for the future.

Call for International Solidarity

President Raeisi's Nowruz address emphasized the urgency of taking "serious practical steps" to end what he described as the "Israeli regime’s attacks" on Gaza, which he referred to as a form of genocide, supported by the United States. Highlighting the severe conditions faced by the people in Gaza due to the Israeli blockade and continued military actions, Raeisi expressed strong solidarity with the Palestinian resistance. The Iranian leader's message resonated with a call for global action, urging nations to stand together against oppression and work towards establishing peace and security in the war-torn region.

Economic Achievements and Future Aspirations

Alongside his geopolitical concerns, President Raeisi took the opportunity to outline his administration's economic achievements and future plans. He proudly mentioned the significant strides made in reducing the inflation rate, fostering production growth, and completing various developmental projects. With an optimistic outlook for the new year, Raeisi projected greater prosperity and economic growth for Iran, buoyed by a notable increase in foreign investments amounting to approximately 11 billion dollars and an expanded Iranian presence in international organizations.

Critique and Gratitude

The Iranian President did not shy away from criticizing the Israeli actions in Gaza, positioning them within a broader critique of Western policies in the Middle East. However, his message was also one of gratitude towards the Iranian people for their resilience and sacrifices, which he credited for the country's achievements in the face of sanctions and economic challenges. By intertwining calls for international action with a review of domestic success, Raeisi's Nowruz message painted a picture of a nation striving for both internal prosperity and external peace.

As the world marks another Nowruz in the shadow of ongoing conflicts, President Raeisi's call for action against the violence in Gaza highlights the enduring struggle for peace and stability in the Middle East. His message serves as a reminder of the interconnectedness of regional politics and global humanitarian efforts, urging the international community to not only reflect on the past year but to actively shape a more peaceful and prosperous year ahead.