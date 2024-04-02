Iran expels hundreds of Afghan migrants, including 34 unaccompanied children

Recent announcements by the Ministry of Migrants and Repatriates of the caretaker Administration have highlighted a significant movement of Afghan migrants back to their homeland. On a notable Sunday, it was reported that 1,521 individuals, among them 34 unaccompanied children, crossed back into Afghanistan through the Islam Qala border in Herat province. These returns, a mix of voluntary and involuntary, underscore a broader trend of increased deportations and detentions of Afghan asylum seekers by neighboring countries.

Background of Returns

The plight of Afghan migrants, particularly children, has gained attention amidst reports of concerted efforts by Tehran to address the issue of "illegal Afghan" child laborers within its borders. Iranian media, quoting a spokesperson for the Tehran Municipality, recently shed light on initiatives aimed at gathering Afghan child laborers and waste pickers for repatriation. This move comes amidst the backdrop of an unclear total number of Afghan child laborers in Tehran, with many believed to be under 15. The Ministry of Migrants and Repatriates's announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter) not only highlights the ongoing returns but also the referral of unaccompanied children to the War Child organization for family reunification efforts.

Increased Pressures on Afghan Asylum Seekers

The context of these returns is marked by heightened pressures on Afghan asylum seekers in the region. Countries like Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey have ramped up deportations and detentions in recent months. For instance, Amnesty International has recently called on Pakistan to cease the expulsion of Afghan refugees, particularly emphasizing the risks faced by women and girls due to the Taliban's restrictive policies on female education and employment. Despite the challenges, the exact scale of the issue remains difficult to quantify, with Tehran City Council members estimating around 70,000 child laborers in the city, 80% of whom are foreigners.

Looking Ahead

The recent influx of returning migrants and the spotlight on unaccompanied children among them bring to the fore the complex challenges facing Afghan refugees. The initiatives by countries in the region to repatriate Afghan nationals, while addressing illegal labor issues, raise significant concerns regarding the well-being and future of these individuals, especially the vulnerable children. As efforts continue to reunify families and provide support, the international community's role in ensuring the protection and rights of Afghan refugees remains crucial. The dynamics of deportation, along with the ongoing humanitarian efforts for reintegration and support, form a critical narrative in understanding the broader implications of regional policies on migration and asylum.