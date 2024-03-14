Iran Appeals for UN Reinstatement to Women's Commission, Criticizes Israel's Membership

Iran's Vice President of Iran for Women and Family Affairs, Ensieh Khazali, has openly challenged the United Nations' decision to remove Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women, describing the move as 'unjust' and highlighting Iran's ongoing efforts towards gender equality and women's empowerment. During her attendance at the 68th annual session of the Commission on the Status of Women in New York, Khazali met with the forum's chair, Philippines UN Ambassador Antonio Lagdameo, and emphasized Iran's significant contributions to supporting Afghan immigrants and advancing the scientific and technological prowess of Iranian women.

Advertisment

Iran's Contributions and International Engagement

Khazali praised the seventh meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Working Group on Women's Economic Empowerment held in Tehran, showcasing Iran's commitment to regional and international collaboration on women's issues. She highlighted the notable achievement of Iranian women, representing 24% of the country's inventors, surpassing the global average. Furthermore, Khazali pointed to Iran's exemplary services in providing health care to Afghan immigrants, underscoring the Islamic Republic's broader commitment to women and girls within and beyond its borders.

Critique of Membership Cancellation

Advertisment

Addressing the contentious issue of Iran's removal from the Commission on the Status of Women, Khazali criticized the decision as procedurally flawed and politically motivated. She contrasted Iran's record with that of Israel, questioning the latter's suitability for membership in the commission given its controversial human rights record. Khazali's remarks reflect Iran's broader diplomatic strategy to challenge international criticisms and sanctions by highlighting its own contributions to gender equality and criticizing the perceived double standards in international governance structures.

Looking Forward

Despite the setback of its removal from the Commission on the Status of Women, Iran remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing gender equality and women's empowerment, both domestically and internationally. The dialogue initiated by Khazali at the UN forum serves not only as a defense of Iran's record but also as a strategic move to reframe the narrative around Iran's role in the international community. The ongoing debate over Iran's membership and its critiques of Israel's status in the Commission underscores the complex interplay of politics, human rights, and gender equality on the global stage.