International Customs Day 2024: Recognizing the Role of Customs in Global Trade and Security

On January 26 each year, the world pauses to recognize the crucial role customs officials and agencies play in maintaining border security and facilitating lawful international trade. International Customs Day, a tradition established by the Customs Cooperation Council (CCC) in 1953, serves as a global acknowledgment of the pivotal contributions these officials make to our interconnected world. The celebration in 2024, with representatives from 182 member states, highlights the strides made since its inaugural session in Brussels, Belgium, which saw just 17 European countries in attendance.

A Day of Recognition and Reflection

The annual observance of International Customs Day provides a platform to honor and reflect on the efforts of customs personnel in enforcing regulations and bolstering the global economy. It underscores the importance of collaboration and partnerships within the customs community, necessitating collective efforts to enhance international trade and foster cooperation in the global customs arena. The theme for the International Customs Day celebration in 2023, "Customs engaging traditional and new partners with purpose", emphasized the need for interagency, interdepartmental collaboration and the role of various stakeholders in enhancing customs operations.

Customs at the Frontline of Trade and Security

In Pakistan, the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana, highlighted the role of customs in fostering global trade, ensuring financial security, and upholding legitimate economic activities. The Chief Collector Customs Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Saeed Akram, emphasized the modernization drive undertaken by the Pakistan Customs, prioritizing the digitization of operational processes and investing in workforce development. Meanwhile, Nigeria's Onne Area 11 Command demonstrated remarkable performance by generating N313 billion, accounting for 93% of its 2023 revenue target. The Comptroller of the Command, Mr. Baba Imam, attributed this success to stakeholder engagement, underlining the need for effective collaboration in customs service delivery.

Strategic Planning and Modernization

In Sri Lanka, the celebration of International Customs Day involved an invitation from President Ranil Wickremesinghe to all political party leaders to discuss the IMF agreement's implementation with the International Monetary Fund's Managing Director. The President emphasized the importance of unity in leading the country to success. The celebration also presented Certificates of Merit to customs officials for their exceptional services. The Director General of Sri Lanka Customs presented the Strategic Plan for 2024, demonstrating the commitment to modernization and strategic planning to improve customs operations and revenue generation.

In essence, International Customs Day serves as a platform to recognize the critical role of customs officials in maintaining border security, facilitating lawful international trade, and upholding legitimate economic activities. It underscores the importance of collaboration, partnerships, and modernization initiatives to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of customs services, ultimately contributing to the growth and stability of the global economy.