Internal Disagreement Cause of UN's Ineffectiveness in Afghanistan: Faiq

Naseer Ahmad Faiq, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Afghanistan Permanent Mission to the UN, recently voiced concerns over the United Nations' unsuccessful efforts in Afghanistan, attributing the failure to a lack of agreement and a coherent political view among its members. This revelation comes amid a series of UN meetings aimed at addressing the Afghan crisis, underscoring the complexities of international diplomacy and the urgent need for unified action.

Disagreement Among UN Members Stymies Progress

According to Faiq, the discord within the UN has significantly hampered its ability to function effectively, especially regarding Afghanistan. "Until the member countries provide the necessary cooperation and support to the mission and activities of the UN, unfortunately, the functioning of the UN will face problems," Faiq explained. This statement was made against the backdrop of three recent UN meetings on Afghanistan, which, despite the urgency and frequency, failed to yield tangible results.

International Calls for an Inclusive Government

Analysts highlight that while there are calls for an inclusive government in Afghanistan, particularly from Russia and China, there remains a stark divide on how to approach human rights within the country. Tariq Farhadi, an international relations analyst, points out that both Russia and China are reluctant to be questioned on human rights, viewing it as an internal issue. Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate's absence from these discussions, as noted by spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, further complicates the path to a productive and inclusive dialogue.

The Role of the International Community

The international community's fragmented approach and the Islamic Emirate's conditions for participation present significant challenges to resolving the Afghan crisis. The refusal of the Islamic Emirate to join the second meeting in Doha, as they felt their conditions were not met, underscores the complexity of achieving consensus. This situation raises questions about the effectiveness of international interventions and the need for a more coordinated and inclusive strategy moving forward.

As the world watches, the situation in Afghanistan remains a testament to the challenges of global governance and the urgent need for cohesive international cooperation. The repeated unsuccessful attempts by the UN to address the Afghan crisis not only highlight the limitations of current diplomatic efforts but also underscore the critical need for a new approach that bridges divides and fosters genuine dialogue among all stakeholders. In the absence of such efforts, the future of Afghanistan hangs in the balance, with its people caught in the crossfire of geopolitical interests and ideological standoffs.