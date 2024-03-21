Indian Parliamentary Delegation Heads to 148th IPU Assembly in Geneva, Aims to Strengthen Global Diplomacy

On Thursday, a distinguished seven-member parliamentary delegation from India, led by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, embarked on a significant journey to Geneva, Switzerland, to partake in the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), scheduled from March 23 to 27. This assembly, a melting pot of parliamentary diplomacy, hosts representatives from 180 countries and serves as a platform to discuss pressing global issues, fostering peace and understanding across nations.

Agenda and Participation

The delegation, comprising esteemed Rajya Sabha members S. Niranjan Reddy, Kartikeya Sharma, Ashok Mittal, Prashanta Nanda, and Sumitra Balmik, along with Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody, is set to engage in a series of crucial discussions. Highlighting the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, the team will participate in debates revolving around peace, sustainable development, democracy, human rights, and United Nations affairs. Furthermore, Harivansh is slated to contribute to the BRICS Parliamentary Coordination Forum, alongside engaging in other bilateral meetings, emphasizing India's proactive role and contributions on the global stage.

Building Bridges for Peace

The focus of the IPU assembly aligns with the broader objectives of fostering peace and mutual understanding among nations through dialogue and cooperation. With the theme 'Parliamentary Diplomacy: Building Bridges for Peace and Understanding,' the Indian delegation's participation underscores the country's commitment to these ideals. By sharing insights and perspectives in various standing committees and forums, including those for young and women parliamentarians, the delegation aims to highlight India's stance on different global challenges and its readiness to contribute to international peace and sustainable development.

India's Global Diplomatic Efforts

India's presence at the 148th IPU Assembly is more than just a diplomatic mission; it represents an opportunity to showcase the nation's dedication to democratic values, international peace, and sustainable development. Through its active participation, India seeks to strengthen its diplomatic ties, contribute constructively to global discussions, and uphold the principles of democracy and human rights. This assembly provides a significant platform for India to voice its perspectives, share its achievements, and collaborate on solutions to global challenges, thereby reinforcing its position as a key player in international diplomacy.

The delegation's journey to Geneva marks a pivotal moment in India's diplomatic endeavors, signifying a step forward in building stronger international relationships and advocating for peace and development. As the assembly concludes, India's contributions and engagements are expected to foster greater understanding and cooperation among nations, paving the way for a more peaceful and sustainable world.